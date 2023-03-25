Connect with us
NTV journalist dies in nasty Expressway car crash

Edward Muhumuza in-set, and the wreckage of the car


The journalism fraternity and Seventh Day Adventist Community in Uganda are mourning the tragic passing of an NTV journalist Edward Muhumuza who died in a car crash at Mpala on the Entebbe Expressway.

Per The Monitor, a sister company of NTV, Muhumuza lost control of the Passo vehicle which he was driving, hit a signpost before his car rolled down a steep slope.”

The 35 year old journalist was reportedly travelling to attend class at Nkumba University where he has been pursuing a Bachelors of Science degree in Journalism.

In a statement by the Police Traffic Department, the cause of the crash was over-speeding.

Muhumuza’s death has also devastated the Seventh Day Adventist Community in Uganda in which he was a very active member.

