News
NTV journalist dies in nasty Expressway car crash
The journalism fraternity and Seventh Day Adventist Community in Uganda are mourning the tragic passing of an NTV journalist Edward Muhumuza who died in a car crash at Mpala on the Entebbe Expressway.
Per The Monitor, a sister company of NTV, Muhumuza lost control of the Passo vehicle which he was driving, hit a signpost before his car rolled down a steep slope.”
The 35 year old journalist was reportedly travelling to attend class at Nkumba University where he has been pursuing a Bachelors of Science degree in Journalism.
In a statement by the Police Traffic Department, the cause of the crash was over-speeding.
Muhumuza’s death has also devastated the Seventh Day Adventist Community in Uganda in which he was a very active member.