Police Hunt Gunman After Fatal Shooting of Trump Ally Charlie Kirk

‏The individual responsible for the fatal shooting of conservative figure and prominent Trump supporter Charlie Kirk has not yet been apprehended, following what authorities have described as a “targeted attack” on a college campus in Utah.

According to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, only one suspect is believed to have carried out the shooting. He referred to Kirk’s death as “a political assassination.”

Former President Donald Trump called the incident a “dark day for America,” attributing the violence to the rhetoric of the “radical left.”

Here’s what is currently known about the killing of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk:

Deliberate attack: Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at an event held at Utah Valley University, a public institution located in Orem. Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason stated that the shooter fired a single shot in what appeared to be “a targeted attack towards one individual.” Investigators believe the shot came from a rooftop location.

Final moments: The shooting occurred as Kirk was responding to a question from an attendee regarding mass shootings. After being struck, he was transported “by private vehicle” to Timpanogos Regional Hospital, where he later died, according to officials.

Trump’s response: In a video message from the Oval Office, the former president shared his “grief and anger” over Kirk’s death. “Charlie inspired millions and tonight all who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror,” Trump said in the four-minute statement.

Broader context of political violence: The killing of Kirk follows a recent wave of politically motivated violence in the United States, including the June assassination of a Minnesota state legislator and her spouse, an arson attack on the Pennsylvania governor’s residence in April, and an assassination attempt on Trump during the presidential campaign last July.

International reaction: Charlie Kirk, known for his strong pro-Israel stance, was mourned by several Israeli officials on social media.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to him as a “lion-hearted friend of Israel” and mentioned that he had recently spoken with Kirk, inviting him to visit Israel.

“Sadly, that visit will not take place,” Netanyahu posted on X. He added, “We lost an incredible human being.”

Kirk, an evangelical Christian, was widely recognized for his unwavering support of Israel.

Comments

comments