Minister Suspended Over Organised Crime Allegations!
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on an immediate “leave of absence” after allegations of links to organised crimes were made against him.
In Sunday’s live televised speech to the nation, Ramaphosa also announced a judicial commission would probe the claims, which he said undermined the constitution and threatened national security.
He added that law professor Firoz Cachalia had been appointed as interim police minister. Mchunu denied any wrongdoing, saying in a statement that he “stood ready to respond to the accusations” against him.