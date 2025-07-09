Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi jailed for 14 years

Tunisian opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi has been sentenced to 14 years in prison, adding to a string of other jail terms he has received in separate cases.

Ghannouchi, who heads the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, was among 18 politicians and officials sentenced on Tuesday for “conspiring against state security”.

Ghannouchi’s defence team denied the charges brought against the 84-year-old, saying the proceedings did not meet the standards of a fair trial.

Over the past few years, rights groups have repeatedly denounced the jailing of opposition figures in Tunisia, saying the sentences highlight an aggressive crackdown against critics of President Kais Saied.