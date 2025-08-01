More in Agriculture
-
Agriculture
Pride Bank Honored with Agri-Finance Award for Transforming Uganda’s Agricultural Credit Landscape
Pride Bank Limited has been awarded the coveted Agri-Finance Award (Credit Finance) at the 2025 Annual...
-
Agriculture
Local Manufacturers Call for Easier Product Certification to Compete Globally
Local manufacturers in Uganda are urging the government to streamline and reduce the costs associated with...
-
Agriculture
FAO Chief Urges Uganda to Embed Physical & Spatial Planning in Parish Development Model
The Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Dr. Qu Dongyu, has urged Uganda to...
-
Agriculture
President Museveni, FAO Chief Launch Strategic Push to Transform Uganda’s Agriculture
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reaffirmed Uganda’s unwavering commitment to agricultural transformation during a high-level meeting...
-
Agriculture
Nwoya Farmers Land Major Market Deal Through Ethanol Partnership with Bukona Agro-Processors
Farmers in Nwoya District are set to benefit from a landmark Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement signed...
Columnists
Columnists
Sorry, Mr Gates, Your Billions Won’t Save Africa
July 23, 2025
Columnists
I’m witnessing Deliberate Starvation of Gaza’s children – Why is The World Letting It Happen
July 22, 2025
Columnists
From Gaza to Ukraine, Peace Always Seems Just Out of Reach – and the Reason Isn’t Only Political
July 21, 2025
Columnists
Karimojong Street Kids for Soccer Training
July 16, 2025
Columnists
In Gaza, We Know Why Israel Wants To Herd Us All Into One Camp – Our Lives Are Bargaining Chips
July 14, 2025