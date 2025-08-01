Referring to Executive Order No. 2, Maj Gen Katungi reiterated that the directive targets the eviction of nomadic pastoralists from the Acholi and Lango sub-regions. While implementation had been delayed due to a Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) outbreak, he noted that the government has since rolled out comprehensive veterinary interventions.

These efforts have created a safe and lawful environment for the resumption of enforcement activities in line with the Executive Order.

At the same engagement, the Deputy Prime Minister of Ker Kwaro Acholi, Mr. Okumu Martin urged local leaders to raise awareness about the importance of transitioning from nomadic pastoralism to sustainable agriculture and afforestation.

Mr. Okumu noted that phasing out nomadism presents a strategic opportunity for the region to embrace responsible land use, adopt climate-resilient practices, and lay a foundation for long-term economic stability.