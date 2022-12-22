Airtel’s ‘UG Needs More of You’ tech challenge winners named

Airtel has announced the winners of its ‘Airtel UG Needs More of You‘ tech challenge that sought to shine light on technology innovations that seek to positively transform lives of people using a mobile phone.

The ‘Airtel UG Needs More of You‘ campaign, launched early this year 2022, celebrated Ugandans who have provided tech-inspired solutions to change their lives and those of the community where they live.

Speaking at the unveiling of the winners of the last phase of the campaign, renowned Media personality Maurice Mugisha testified that Ugandans have the potential to be creative and find solutions to the daily challenges but all they need is support and a conducive environment to untap this huge potential.

On behalf of the other judges, Mugisha noted that using technology as an enabler, it was evident from the entries submitted that many young people especially in Kampala have impressive innovations that can contribute to economic progress and societal transformation.

“In the stories, looking out for impact, how many people was this product /service reaching out, how transformative was it, what is the impact of the product/service to the people”-Mugisha.

However, the question is now how do we as a country roll out more innovation hubs and facilitate the creativity and mentor young people upcountry.

Manoj Murali, the Managing Director, Airtel Uganda pledged the company’s commitment towards offering technological support to Ugandans with innovative ideas that will bring transformation.

He said that through this campaign Ugandans were encouraged to share stories of Ugandans who have harnessed the power of technology to solve real problems and better society but also vote for the best stories.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming support Ugandans gave to this campaign by sharing hundreds of stories. We believe there’s potential in each story and as Airtel Uganda, we remain committed to supporting Ugandans and causes that are transforming the lives of many” murali concluded.

Agro Supply Limited, the makers of a layaway system that makes use of a USSD code (Dial *284*43#) and scratch cards plus mobile money to enable farmers save for agricultural inputs was the top winner in this second and final round.

Thembo Lwanga the Head of ICT at Agro Supply Limited said that the company is to use a cash reward of 15,000,000 Ugandan Shillings to boost its operations in order to reach out to more farmers to access quality seeds and fertilizers to improve their agricultural productivity.

The 1st runner-up was One Impact App through which users access information on TB centres for treatment and medicine without stigma.

Joseph Kayira, founder of One Impact App says that this has greatly improved adherence to TB treatment in Kalangala, a district with the highest TB prevalence rate.

He adds that with the cash reward of 10 million shilling, the organization is to ensure that the platform is accessed in other parts of the country since TB affects many beyond Kalangala.

In the 2nd runner-up position was Barefoot Law, the Law firm that provides pro bono legal aid using the power of technology and social media and it was awarded with 5 million shillings. Trudy Lamunu the Head of Communications at BareFootLaw revealed that the prize money will go towards setting up a village community justice grant for women to further ease access to justice

Congratulating the winners of this second and final round of tech-inspired stories that this campaign has been able to bring to the fore, Manoj said the campaign attracted 18000 entries out of which 6 best businesses were selected and awarded with a total of UGX 60,000,000 given to these companies to boost their services to the people.

He stressed that Airtel Uganda focuses on the country’s economic growth, but also appreciates and supports the SDGS like investing in ICT access by availing affordable technology and internet for innovative businesses to flourish.

