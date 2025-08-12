Airtel Money and URA Partner to Revolutionise Tax Payments Through Mobile Phones

L-R: Odong James, Assistant Commissioner IT, URA; Polla Kotze, Head of Investment & Transaction Banking, Stanbic Bank; and Japheth Aritho, Managing Director, Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda, pose for a photo during the launch event in Kampala.

In a major leap toward digital transformation and financial inclusion, Airtel Money and the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) have launched a groundbreaking partnership enabling Ugandans to pay taxes and access government services directly from their mobile phones.

The collaboration, announced at a high-profile event, promises to simplify civic and business obligations by eliminating the need to visit physical offices for tasks such as tax payments, passport renewals, and business license processing.

“From this moment forward, paying your taxes… or settling any URA obligation is as simple as reaching for your phone,” said Japhet Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Money. “No queues. No paperwork. No wasted leave days.”

Through Airtel Money’s platform, users can now conveniently pay for a wide range of transactions, including Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE), Value Added Tax (VAT), customs duties, and passport renewals. Customers can complete these transactions either via the MyAirtel App or by dialling a designated USSD code, making the process accessible even to those without smartphones.

Aritho emphasised Airtel Money’s own commitment to the country’s fiscal health, revealing that the platform contributed over 133.4 billion shillings in taxes during 2024 alone, demonstrating the crucial role digital financial services play in national revenue collection.

James Odong, Assistant Commissioner at URA, hailed the partnership as a critical step toward enhancing public service delivery and broadening financial inclusion.

“This partnership with Airtel further strengthens our capacity to provide convenient, accessible, and secure payment solutions for all taxpayers,” Odong said. “By leveraging Airtel’s wide network and innovative digital platforms, we are ensuring that more Ugandans can meet their tax obligations with ease.”

The initiative aligns with Airtel Uganda’s ongoing investments in digital solutions aimed at supporting Uganda’s economic growth and advancing the government’s digital transformation agenda. By making tax payments more accessible, the partnership is expected to boost compliance rates, improve revenue collection efficiency, and reduce administrative burdens for both taxpayers and government agencies.

As mobile money continues to gain traction across Uganda, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in modernising how citizens interact with government services, ushering in a new era of convenience and transparency in tax administration.

