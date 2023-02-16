Uganda at 60: Airtel connects 60 rural schools to the internet

In an effort to scale up access to digital learning among underserved schools, Telecom giants Airtel Uganda has connected 60 schools to the internet as part of its celebration of 60 years of Uganda’s Independence.

At an event held at Bulamu Seed Secondary School in Mpigi District, Faith Bugonzi, the telecom’ Brand Strategy Manager, revealed that since October last year, Airtel Uganda decided to kick start a campaign of connecting 60 schools across the country to the Internet with the primary goal of increasing access to digital learning among underserved schools. The company believes that access to the internet improves the quality of education in the country.

Bugonzi said that the digital era requires the constant integration of e-learning to the curriculum so that learners are able to compete effectively with those from across the globe since information and communication technologies (ICTs) are becoming a major driving force in transforming education worldwide.

She added that access to the internet should be extended even to the underserved communities to increase channels through which learners acquire information and knowledge which in the end will inspire their success and growth, as well as stimulate the development in communities around them.

Florence Nantege, the Head Teacher of Bulamu Seed Secondary School expressed gratitude to the company, adding that the support will go a long way in helping learners access e-learning which is advanced and offers a competitive advantage for the learners and the school.

Airtel Uganda plans to extend Internet Connections to 60 schools in different regions of Uganda including Eastern, Western, Central and the northern region.

Some of the selected schools include Kisaana Secondary School in kalungu District, Adjumani Model Secondary School in Adjumani District, Otuke Secondary School in Otuke District, Kapchorwa Muslim High School in Kapchorwa District, Kagamba S.S. School in Ntungamo District among others.

According to the UCC 2022 quarter 2 market survey report, over 23.7 million broadband subscriptions were registered, translating into a broadband penetration of 55 internet connections for every 100 Ugandans.

