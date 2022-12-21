Uganda’s biggest fuel ship makes maiden voyage to Kisumu

MT KABAKA MUTEBI II, a specialized ship with capacity to carry up to 4.5 million litres of fuel, has begun its maiden voyage since being completed.

Captain Mike Mukula, one of the investors in Mahathi Infra Uganda Ltd, the company that sponsored the Ship’s construction, revealed the good news this morning.

Mukula posted on his Twitter account saying: “Today MT KABAKA MUTEBI II sailed off to kisumu Kenya to pick fuel for the first time, we are building 4 Fuel Ships which are longer than Nambole stadium & each carry 4.5 million ltrs each & will reduce the transport costs tremendously.”

The ship is the result of years of hardwork and foresight on the part of the investors, which promises to cut the cost of transporting fuel from Kenya to Uganda by half.

Beyond reducing the cost of transporting fuel by road, the ship promises to reduce the destructive effect of oil tankers that are blamed for the high rate of ware and tare of Ugandan roads.



Per Daily Monitor of November 21, 2021 Mukula invested an unspecified amount of money into Mahathi Infra Uganda Ltd, to start the oil transportation venture using lake Victoria.

The company was granted exclusive rights to operate badges on lake Victoria by Uganda’s Energy Ministry as a way to help them secure credit from banks

Comments

comments