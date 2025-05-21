Business
UBL and Foreign Affairs Ministry Ink Landmark Export Deal
Uganda’s iconic gin, Uganda Waragi, is set to receive a significant international boost following a landmark 5-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The agreement will see UBL supply Ugandan missions abroad with Uganda Waragi and other locally manufactured products, spearheading a concerted effort to promote Ugandan exports and bolster the “Buy Uganda, Build Uganda” agenda.
The partnership, heralded as a major step towards national socio-economic transformation, was formalised today with key representatives from both entities underscoring its strategic importance.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, UBL Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo, emphasised the collaborative spirit driving the initiative. “This is a great opportunity for us as a brewery to exhibit our rich, authentic Ugandan brands on an international scale,” Mr. Kilonzo stated. “This partnership has the great benefit of bringing in monetary value for both Uganda Breweries and the Government of Uganda, while also promoting trade, industry, and growing Uganda’s hospitality and tourism sector.”
Under the terms of the 5-year agreement, UBL, the country’s leading alcoholic beverage manufacturer, will provide stipulated sampling products on a quarterly basis for stakeholder and diplomatic engagements at Ugandan missions. The MoU also grants UBL the opportunity to brand and showcase its products at mission and headquarters events, maximising exposure to international audiences.
Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bagiire Vincent Waiswa, highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to economic and commercial diplomacy. “One of the mandates of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy program with our missions abroad is to facilitate bilateral trade between countries and to find markets for our country’s products,” Mr. Waiswa explained. “This is a big step in ensuring that our Ugandan products are available to guests at our events, and hopefully it will stimulate the interest we require to engage further on export opportunities with these markets.”
Mr. Waiswa further elaborated on the government’s broader economic strategy, noting, “The government’s 10-fold growth strategy places emphasis on the ATMS: agro-industrialization, tourism promotion, mineral development, and science and technology transfer, and as a ministry, our export-led growth strategy in support of this agenda begins with partnerships like this one.”
Beyond product supply, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has pledged to facilitate sampling of Uganda Waragi to key stakeholders and potential trade and business partners interested in its export. Furthermore, the Ministry will provide crucial information to potential investors regarding import and export opportunities for UBL products in Uganda, where Diageo holds a majority shareholding.
This strategic alliance is expected to significantly elevate the international profile of Ugandan products, opening new avenues for trade and investment and reinforcing Uganda’s position on the global economic stage.