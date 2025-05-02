Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals Champions Cleaner Energy and Sustainable Development

The Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM) has announced a significant shift in its strategic focus, declaring its commitment to championing cleaner energy advocacy and sustainable mineral development within Uganda. This pivotal move signals a new era for the organization as the nation increasingly prioritizes a greener and more inclusive energy future.

The official announcement took place on Wednesday at a well-attended launch event in Kampala. The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr. Ruth Nankabirwa, alongside key stakeholders including government officials, private sector leaders, development partners, and representatives from both the energy and minerals sectors.

Aggrey Ashaba, the Chairman of the UCEM Governing Council, underscored the critical need to address both global climate trends and Uganda’s specific development imperatives.

“UCEM is repositioning, not as a marketing exercise, not as a cosmetic change, but as a bold, strategic shift toward purpose,” Mr. Ashaba emphatically stated. “From this day forward, the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals will lead as a champion of cleaner energy solutions and sustainable minerals development.”

This strategic repositioning comes at a time when global energy systems are undergoing rapid transformation, marked by a significant surge in renewable energy capacity worldwide. In Uganda, while electricity access in rural areas remains a challenge, the nation faces growing pressure to strike a balance between industrial advancement and environmental stewardship.

Mr. Ashaba elaborated that the chamber’s advocacy for cleaner energy will encompass active support for renewable energy sources, the promotion of enhanced mining practices, and the integration of robust Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards across the sectors. He further emphasized the crucial need to ensure that the benefits of this transition are shared by workers, local communities, and the youth population.

Minister Nankabirwa lauded UCEM for demonstrating leadership in a domain vital to Uganda’s future trajectory.

“Uganda must prepare for a future where sustainability is not just an option, but a requirement,” Minister Nankabirwa asserted. “I applaud UCEM for stepping up not just to support investment and innovation, but to ensure our energy and mineral wealth uplifts our people and preserves our environment.” She also affirmed the government’s commitment to collaborating with partners such as UCEM to realize the goals outlined in Uganda’s Vision 2040 and its national energy policies.

UCEM’s newly defined direction aligns seamlessly with key national frameworks, including Vision 2040, the National Energy Policy, and the NDPIII (Third National Development Plan). Furthermore, it bolsters Uganda’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on clean energy, economic growth, responsible consumption and production, and climate action.

In a move towards greater collaboration, UCEM also announced its commitment to working more closely with the government, private investors, civil society organizations, local communities, and international partners. This collaborative approach aims to foster capacity building, facilitate technology transfer, and drive innovation within the energy and minerals sectors.

“Let’s power Uganda not just with energy, but with cleaner, more just, and more inclusive energy,” Mr. Ashaba concluded with a powerful call to action. “Let’s make Uganda not just a participant in the global energy transition but a continental leader.”