Major Boost for Uganda’s Oil and Gas Education: TotalEnergies and SLB Equip Universities with Cutting-Edge Technology
Uganda’s ambition to cultivate a skilled local workforce for its burgeoning oil and gas sector received a significant boost today, as TotalEnergies EP Uganda and SLB (formerly Schlumberger) unveiled a pivotal investment in three of the nation’s leading universities: Makerere, Kyambogo, and Nkumba. The initiative involves equipping these institutions with state-of-the-art specialised education software and computer hardware, a move set to profoundly enhance the capabilities of future Ugandan professionals in the industry.
This strategic collaboration directly contributes to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 on quality education and underscores the unwavering commitment of both TotalEnergies and SLB to national content development. By significantly upgrading the technical infrastructure of these universities, the companies are actively fostering a robust local talent pool, essential for Uganda’s energy future.
Philippe Groueix, General Manager of TotalEnergies EP Uganda, emphasised the long-standing dedication to nurturing Ugandan expertise. “We’ve long emphasised supporting Ugandan educational institutions like UPIK, Makerere, and Kyambogo Universities to build the capacities needed to train more Ugandans in oil and gas disciplines,” Groueix stated. “This latest handover expands that support, aligning with our commitments to national content development, youth inclusion, and education. Over 1,500 Ugandans have already gained internationally certified technical skills, significantly improving their employability here and abroad.”
The tangible investment from TotalEnergies EP Uganda includes the provision of eight comprehensive computer hardware stations to each university, comprising tower servers, monitors, and peripherals. This hardware package alone represents an investment exceeding $200,000 (over 770,000,000 Ugandan Shillings).
Complementing this, SLB has supplied four specialised training software licenses – Petrel, Techlog, Eclipse, and Petromod – which have been installed on each station. SLB will further solidify this support by conducting training for university users in July 2025 to ensure optimal utilisation of the software and will commit to annual license renewals.
Valerian Pfrimmer, Managing Director for East and South Africa at SLB, highlighted the transformative impact of the software donation. “By donating our industry-leading software platforms, we’re bridging the gap between classroom theory and real-world field application,” Pfrimmer explained. “These platforms cover the entire exploration and production spectrum, making them crucial for actual operations. They not only boost petroleum geoscience and engineering education but also serve as strategic enablers for national development.”
The official handover ceremony saw representatives from the recipient universities express their profound gratitude. Among them were Prof. Juma Kasozi of Makerere University, Dr. John Okuonzi of Kyambogo University, and Prof. Jude T. Lubega, Vice Chancellor of Nkumba University. The event was further graced by the presence of key stakeholders, including Betty Namubiru, Manager of National Content at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, alongside representatives from Joint Venture Partners CNOOC, Uganda National Oil Company, and EACOP Ltd.
This collaborative effort is a testament to TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s comprehensive approach to specialised education and capacity building. Other significant initiatives include the Tilenga Academy, the Tilenga Train the Trainer program, the Makerere University Emergency Medicine Simulation Training Centre (established in 2023), and a robust array of internships and graduate trainee opportunities, all demonstrating a holistic strategy to cultivate a highly skilled workforce for Uganda’s burgeoning energy sector.