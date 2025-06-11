Climate Change
Nile Breweries Forges Greener Path with Successful Glass Recycling Pilot in Uganda
Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), in a pioneering move towards a more sustainable future, has successfully concluded a landmark glass bottle recycling pilot program. The initiative, a collaborative effort with local tech innovator Yo-Waste under the AB InBev 100+ Accelerator Program, demonstrates a significant leap forward in Uganda’s recycling landscape, just in time to commemorate World Environment Day.
The pilot, which ran from August 2024 to March 2025, meticulously focused on the collection, sorting, and preparation of post-consumer glass waste. Despite Uganda currently lacking in-country glass recycling facilities, NBL spearheaded the transportation of 63 metric tons of collected glass to Tanzania. There, it was processed into cullet and seamlessly re-integrated into AB InBev’s bottle manufacturing supply chain, effectively closing the loop and significantly reducing environmental impact.
“This initiative powerfully illustrates that circular solutions are not only achievable but also thrive, even in environments with limited infrastructure,” stated Emmanuel Njuki, Legal & Corporate Affairs Lead at NBL. “We proudly surpassed our initial target of 50 metric tons, collecting 63 metric tons of glass through strategic partnerships with 15 outlets across Kampala and its environs. This success was greatly amplified by a tech-driven collection process facilitated by the innovative Yo-Waste mobile application.”
Njuki further emphasised NBL’s commitment to sustainability, adding, “As the world transitions to more sustainable production models, NBL is honoured to lead this crucial shift in Uganda. This pilot unequivocally proves that with the power of local innovation and robust partnerships, we can collectively build a truly circular packaging system that delivers tangible benefits for businesses, communities, and our planet.”
Nile Breweries has long championed sustainable packaging practices. Over 90% of its products are sold in returnable packaging, dramatically curtailing the reliance on single-use materials. Furthermore, the company has implemented rigorous waste segregation systems at its breweries, ensuring efficient resource management at the source. The Jinja and Mbarara breweries boast an impressive average recycling rate exceeding 90%, underscoring NBL’s dedication to eliminating onsite waste generation through reduced resource use, and extensive recycling and reuse programs.
Buoyed by the pilot’s resounding success, NBL has outlined ambitious plans to scale up the glass collection initiative. This expansion will encompass new regions and include comprehensive consumer awareness campaigns designed to foster and promote widespread recycling behavior across Uganda.
“While Uganda does not yet possess domestic glass recycling capabilities, this pilot undeniably proves the immense potential,” Emmanuel reiterated. “Together with dynamic startups like Yo-Waste, we are actively contributing to the construction of a more sustainable Uganda. Every single bottle returned represents a vital step towards a greener, more responsible future for our nation.”
This groundbreaking initiative not only showcases the practical viability of sustainable packaging solutions but also directly aligns with AB InBev’s overarching global sustainability ambition: to achieve 100% of its products in returnable packaging or packaging made from a majority of recycled content. NBL’s commitment is a testament to the power of corporate responsibility in driving environmental change and fostering a circular economy.