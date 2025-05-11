Culture
Isaiah Katumwa and Kirk Whalum Deliver Electrifying Performances at Kampala’s Inaugural “dfcu Jazz In The Pearl Festival”
The inaugural “dfcu Jazz In The Pearl Festival” held on Saturday night at the Kampala Serena Hotel has been hailed as a resounding success, with Ugandan jazz icon Isaiah Katumwa and Grammy-winning American saxophonist Kirk Whalum delivering unforgettable performances that left the audience spellbound. The event marked a significant moment for Uganda’s music scene, solidifying the nation’s embrace of the soulful and spiritual genre of jazz.
From the moment the Black Roots Academy of Souls took to the stage, their angelic voices weaving through classic R&B and jazz numbers, the atmosphere was charged with anticipation. However, it was the appearance of Uganda’s own legendary bass guitarist, Tshaka Mayanja, that truly set the tone for a night of exceptional musicianship. His masterful command of the bass guitar was a powerful reminder of his pivotal role in nurturing Uganda’s jazz culture through initiatives like the Uganda Jazz Safaris.
The energy in the room reached fever pitch with the arrival of Isaiah Katumwa. Returning to perform for his home crowd, the self-taught saxophonist, often dubbed Uganda’s “father of jazz,” captivated the audience with note-perfect renditions of his beloved songs, including “Home Again,” “What’s Love,” and “The Africa in Me.”
His passionate performance and seamless interplay with his band showcased the depth and beauty of Afro-smooth jazz fusion, a style he has cultivated throughout his illustrious career. Katumwa’s heartfelt connection with the audience was palpable, his joy at being home radiating through his music.
The anticipation for the headline act, Kirk Whalum, was immense, and the American maestro did not disappoint. His sophisticated and soulful saxophone playing added another layer of brilliance to the evening. The highlight of the night undoubtedly came when Katumwa and Whalum shared the stage, their combined musical prowess creating an electrifying synergy that sent waves of pure jazz joy through the captivated audience. This iconic collaboration was a powerful symbol of the unifying power of music and a testament to the growing prominence of jazz in Uganda.
Whalum continued to thrill the audience with his own hits, including a rousing performance of “Do You Feel?”, which had the entire hall singing along. Clearly moved by the enthusiastic reception, Whalum expressed his gratitude for the Ugandan audience’s love and support.
The “dfcu Jazz In The Pearl Festival,” supported by dfcu Bank and expertly produced by FENON and Malembe engineers, was not just a concert; it was a cultural statement.
It showcased Uganda’s ability to host world-class musical events and highlighted the deep appreciation for jazz within the nation. With its resounding success, the festival promises to become an annual tradition, further enriching Uganda’s vibrant arts and culture scene and solidifying its place as a hub for musical excellence in East Africa.