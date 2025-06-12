Pictorial: Budgeting Reading Day

Connect with us
Uganda’s Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Matia Kasaija, today delivered the Financial Year 2025/2026 Budget Speech, themed “Full Monetisation of the Ugandan Economy through Commercial Agriculture, Industrialisation, Expanding and Broadening Services, Digital Transformation and Market Access.” The budget, presented at Kololo Independence Grounds, highlights significant economic growth, controlled inflation, and substantial investments across key sectors.

Uganda’s economy is projected to grow by an impressive 6.3 per cent in the current financial year (2024/25) and is anticipated to accelerate to at least 7.0 per cent in the upcoming FY 2025/26. The economy’s size is set to expand to Shs 254.2 trillion (approximately USD 66.1 billion) in the next fiscal year, pushing the GDP per capita to USD 1,324. Inflation remains firmly under control, slowing to 3.4 per cent for the year ending May 2025. The Uganda shilling has also demonstrated remarkable stability, appreciating by 4.0 per cent year-on-year in April 2025 and earning the distinction of being the most stable currency in Africa, according to the IMF.

 

