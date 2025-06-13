Economy
Uganda Allocates Shs 9.9 Trillion to Bolster Security, Justice, and Governance
Uganda’s government has allocated a substantial Shs 9.9 trillion to fortify its security, justice, and governance sectors in the upcoming 2025/2026 financial year, signalling a reinforced commitment to stability as a cornerstone for socio-economic transformation.
Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, addressing the nation during the budget reading at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds on Thursday, underscored the pivotal role of these sectors. “Madam Speaker, security, good governance, and the rule of law are the foundation for socio-economic transformation,” Kasaija stated, highlighting key achievements from the current financial year.
Among these successes, the Minister reported a significant decline in national crime rates, with the volume of reported cases falling by 4.1 per cent from 228,074 in 2023 to 218,715 in 2024. This translates to a reduced crime rate of 476 per 100,000 persons, down from 516.
“We have strengthened and modernised the security infrastructure to protect Ugandans, investors, and our visitors from any security threats,” Kasaija affirmed, pointing to advancements in the national intelligence network and enhanced border control mechanisms. He added that “adequate funds have been provided to security institutions, including the Military, Police, Prisons, and intelligence agencies, for operations and improving the capacity and welfare of men and women in uniform.”
On the diplomatic front, Uganda continued to play a crucial stabilising role in the region. “We have promoted regional and international relations, including playing a strategic role in peace processes in Somalia, South Sudan, the DRC, and Equatorial Guinea,” the minister informed Parliament.
In a significant national undertaking, the government commenced the mass enrollment of Ugandans for national identity cards on May 27, 2025. This initiative targets 17.2 million unregistered citizens and aims to facilitate the renewal of 15.8 million expired cards. “Apart from securing elections and aiding our national security, the National ID has contributed to improved efficiency in accessing public services, broadened financial inclusion, eased travel within the EAC, and stamped out fraud arising from identification,” Kasaija explained.
Further efficiency improvements were reported in immigration control, where the average turnaround time for passport processing has been dramatically reduced from 14 days to just 4. In a bid to enhance road safety, the government is actively rolling out the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), with 26,818 vehicles and 62,512 motorcycles registered to date. This is complemented by new investments in security cameras and stringent enforcement of speed regulations through the Express Penalty System (EPS).
The Uganda Prisons Service is also undergoing a notable restructuring, transitioning into a more productive force. This transformation, according to Kasaija, “has contributed to food security and reduced the budget required to look after inmates.” This year alone, prisons produced a substantial 1,733 metric tons of maize seed, 305,485 kilograms of cotton, and 12,290 metric tons of grain.
The state’s legal defence efforts proved highly successful, with the government winning 285 out of 393 concluded cases (72.5 per cent), saving an estimated Shs 548 billion that would otherwise have been paid as costs.
As part of ongoing transitional justice efforts, the government continued its cattle compensation program in the Acholi, Lango, and Teso sub-regions. Since the financial year 2021/22, a total of Shs 142.9 billion has been paid to 53,592 claimants. I have provided Shs 80 billion next financial year to pay the remaining claimants,” Kasaija confirmed. Additionally, Shs 15 billion has been allocated for ex gratia payments (akasiimo) to Luweero war victims.
Looking ahead, Minister Kasaija affirmed that the Shs 9.9 trillion allocation is dedicated to “consolidating Uganda’s security through continued modernisation and professionalisation of the security agencies; improving the welfare of the security forces; undertaking general elections in 2026; increasing access to justice, law and order services; and strengthening immigration and border security.”
Concluding his address, Kasaija vowed to intensify the fight against corruption. “We are stepping up the fight against corruption. We are automating all Government processes to reduce human interaction and ensure traceability, investing in more performance and forensic audits, and enforcing accountability,” he declared.