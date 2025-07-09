UEDCL Marks 100 Days of Progress Amidst Growing Threat of Infrastructure Vandalism

One hundred days since taking over electricity distribution from Umeme Ltd, the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL) has marked a significant milestone in the country’s energy reform agenda. The transition, which was a key component of the government’s second-generation power sector reforms, was celebrated on Tuesday with a press briefing at the Uganda Media Centre, addressed by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa.

Describing UEDCL’s first 100 days as a period of “operational momentum and strategic promise,” Minister Nankabirwa lauded the public utility for exceeding expectations in laying the foundation for a more transparent, accountable, and efficient electricity distribution system under government control.

In just over three months, UEDCL has achieved key operational benchmarks. These include the upgrading of critical substations, a swift recruitment process that has filled 96% of the company’s required staffing positions, and the seamless retention of all former Umeme customer service outlets, ensuring service continuity and stability for consumers across the country.

On the financial front, the Minister revealed that UEDCL has increased its energy purchases by 6% and successfully cleared all arrears owed to the Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), signalling prudent financial management.

Perhaps most notable among the achievements is the drop in electricity tariffs by 14%, which has collectively saved Ugandans over UGX 250 billion. In addition, UEDCL is finalising a capital injection of US$50 million from ABSA, aimed at facilitating over 410,000 new power connections before the end of the year. “This is not just progress—it’s a promise kept,” Nankabirwa said, reaffirming the government’s vision of affordable and inclusive power access.

Despite this commendable progress, the Minister warned of a mounting threat that could stall the gains made so far: infrastructure vandalism. Labelling it UEDCL’s “toughest battle yet,” Nankabirwa painted a sobering picture of the consequences of deliberate damage and theft of electricity assets such as transformers and cables.

“Vandalism has led to widespread power outages, economic losses, safety hazards, and a slower pace of national development,” she said, noting that every shilling spent on replacing damaged infrastructure is a shilling diverted from new connections and service upgrades.

While UEDCL has responded with transformer replacements, scheduled maintenance, and substation repairs, the Minister admitted that these interventions, though necessary, are reactive and financially draining.

She called for a united national front to confront this challenge, urging increased community vigilance, intensified public awareness campaigns, and strict legal penalties for perpetrators. “The success of UEDCL’s mission depends not only on its investments and reforms but on the collective will of Ugandans to protect the infrastructure that powers our homes, schools, hospitals, and businesses,” she said.

Hon. Nankabirwa closed her address with a resounding call for partnership between the government, citizens, and stakeholders. “This is not just UEDCL’s journey; it is Uganda’s journey to energy independence, economic resilience, and social transformation. Together, we must defend it.”

