Eng. Richard Matsiko Takes Helm at UETCL, Ushering in Continuity and Strategic Focus Amid CEO Transition

The Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) has appointed Eng. Richard Matsiko as Acting Chief Executive Officer, a decision that signals stability, institutional continuity, and a renewed strategic focus for Uganda’s sole power transmission utility.

The announcement, made by UETCL Board Chairman Mr. Kwame Ejalu, follows the formal resignation of outgoing CEO Mr. Joshua Karamagi, CFA, which the Board accepted during its sitting on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Matsiko, who previously served as Deputy CEO, assumes the top role with immediate effect.

The promotion of Eng. Matsiko from within reflects a deliberate move by the UETCL Board to safeguard strategic momentum and avoid the operational disruption often associated with leadership change. His appointment is not only a vote of confidence in internal talent but also a reaffirmation of the company’s ongoing mission to ensure reliable, efficient, and affordable electricity transmission for national development.

Matsiko inherits the leadership at a time when UETCL is executing critical projects to expand and modernize Uganda’s high-voltage transmission grid. With his in-depth institutional knowledge and project oversight experience, Matsiko is expected to drive the timely delivery of infrastructure, especially in the face of Uganda’s growing energy demands.

Having worked closely with Mr. Karamagi, Eng. Matsiko has a clear understanding of UETCL’s internal dynamics, regulatory obligations, and project timelines. This continuity ensures that long-term initiatives, including donor-funded infrastructure and grid expansion projects, will proceed without policy or administrative delay.

Matsiko’s promotion ensures the leadership remains aligned with the company’s vision of “Electricity Transmission for Sustainable Regional Development.” His familiarity with UETCL’s mission and goals means that less time will be spent on onboarding and more on execution, a crucial advantage at a time when energy sector reforms and investment require agile leadership.

Promoting from within sends a strong message across the organisation—that UETCL values performance, loyalty, and institutional experience. This can uplift staff morale and build confidence in leadership, potentially improving efficiency and staff retention across departments.

As Deputy CEO, Matsiko has already cultivated relationships with key sector stakeholders, including the Ministry of Energy, Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA), development partners, and generation and distribution companies. These connections are vital in fast-tracking critical decisions and facilitating collaboration.

UETCL is currently implementing several priority grid infrastructure projects essential to Uganda’s economic agenda, such as regional interconnectors and grid reinforcements to support industrial parks and oil production zones. Matsiko’s technical leadership will help keep these projects on track, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum impact.

As the utility charged with managing Uganda’s national grid and handling bulk electricity sales, UETCL plays a central role in the country’s socio-economic development. Eng. Matsiko’s appointment comes at a time when grid reliability, regional power trade, and renewable energy integration are national priorities.

Industry observers suggest that his leadership could solidify UETCL’s positioning as a driver of Uganda’s energy transition while reinforcing investor and donor confidence in Uganda’s power sector governance.

In the weeks ahead, the public and stakeholders alike will be watching how Eng. Matsiko navigates regulatory expectations, infrastructure delivery, and stakeholder engagement—tasks for which his background has well prepared him.

His appointment may be temporary for now, but the decision to draw from within could mark a lasting shift toward institutional resilience and results-driven leadership at UETCL.

