Ministry of Energy Seals Shs 2.4 Trillion Deal to Connect Over 900,000 Households to Electricity by 2027

In a bold push toward universal electrification by 2030, the Government of Uganda, through Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, inked two landmark agreements with the Uganda Electricity Distribution Company Limited (UEDCL), unlocking Shs 2.4 trillion (USD 638 million) under the Electricity Access Scale-Up Project (EASP).

The signing ceremony, held Friday at the Petroleum House in Entebbe, was presided over by Eng. Irene Pauline Bateebe, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, hailed the deal as a “milestone in Uganda’s energy transition journey.”

“These agreements are pivotal to achieving universal access,” Bateebe said. “One focuses on expanding the grid and connecting households, while the other supports off-grid solutions and financial intermediation through private sector partnerships.”

The EASP—effective since 2023 and backed by the World Bank—is expected to facilitate 1,075,000 new electricity connections by 2027, with UEDCL taking the lion’s share: over 900,000 connections. The project seeks to boost national electricity access from 60% to 100% by 2030, aligning with Uganda’s Vision 2040 and National Development Plan IV.

Beneficiaries within 90 metres of a low-voltage line will receive free connections under the government’s Free Electricity Connection Policy, targeting underserved populations in rural areas, refugee-hosting communities, and low-income households.

“Electricity is no longer a luxury. It is a critical enabler of economic development and social transformation,” Bateebe stressed. “We’re powering homes, schools, health centres, agro-processing plants, and industrial parks.”

Beyond connectivity, EASP is designed to support clean cooking technologies and is projected to unlock 500 MW of additional electricity demand. Mapping exercises are already underway in Madi Okollo, Obongi, and the Lake Victoria islands, focusing on the most underserved regions.

The project contributes directly to Sustainable Development Goal 7 (affordable and clean energy) and supports Uganda’s climate commitments by reducing reliance on firewood and charcoal, major contributors to deforestation and indoor air pollution.

Paul Mwesigwa, Managing Director of UEDCL, assured the public that the utility company is fully prepared to deliver on its ambitious mandate.

“We’ve hired 550 technicians and are onboarding 400 more to tackle the backlog of 127,000 pending connection requests. Already, 30,000 of these have been completed,” Mwesigwa noted.

To prevent delays and eliminate middlemen, UEDCL has digitised the application process. Certified electricians and eligible customers can now apply online. With its expanded footprint—including newly absorbed former UMEME offices—UEDCL aims to deliver 30,000 to 40,000 connections per month.

Since its launch in February 2024, the project has already delivered over 119,000 connections. Officials say the pace is set to accelerate with the new implementation agreements now in effect.

“This is more than just an infrastructure project,” Bateebe emphasised. “It’s about people—giving Ugandans the tools to thrive, build businesses, improve health outcomes, and secure a brighter future.”

As Uganda electrifies more homes and institutions, the government hopes EASP will spark inclusive economic growth, reduce energy poverty, and lay a strong foundation for a low-carbon future.

