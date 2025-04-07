dfcu Jazz in the Pearl: Elevating Ugandan Music and Community Spirit

For 6 decades, dfcu Bank has played a pivotal role in Uganda’s economic transformation, empowering businesses, individuals, and communities.

Now, the bank is bringing its vision to life through dfcu Jazz in the Pearl, a world-class jazz concert happening on May 10, 2025, at the Kampala Serena Hotel. This event will bring together renowned international and Ugandan jazz artists for an evening of unforgettable music and cultural celebration.

We sat down with Helena Mayanja, Head of Corporate Affairs & Sustainability at dfcu Bank, to discuss the upcoming concert, the bank’s historical contributions, and why jazz lovers can’t afford to miss this event.

Q: dfcu Bank is widely recognized as a leading financial institution. Can you share a brief history of the bank and its contributions to Uganda?

dfcu Bank was established in 1964 as the Development Finance Company of Uganda (DFCU) with a mission to support economic development by financing long-term investments in agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Over the years, we have evolved from a development finance institution to a fully-fledged commercial bank, serving individuals, SMEs, and large corporations. Today, dfcu Bank is one of Uganda’s largest banks, known for its customer-centric approach, innovation, and commitment to financial inclusion.

Our milestones include:

Launching our dfcu Women in Business programme in 2007 to support Ugandan women entrepreneurs in achieving their full potential.

Establishing the Agribusiness Development Centre, now known as the dfcu Foundation in 2017. As our social impact arm, the Foundation’s mission is to create significant Social, Economic, and Environmental impact among key stakeholder groups, particularly MSMEs, Smallholder Farmers (SHFs), and agribusinesses.

Becoming a key driver of development in the agricultural sector, through specialised financing and sponsorship of programs such as the Best Farmers competition.

We attained 60 years of positive business growth last year, and we commemorate this with a series of activities, including a staff-led CSR initiative that saw us giving back to over 9,000 people across Uganda.

Today, we employ over 1,200 individuals across Uganda and continue contributing to national development. In 2024, dfcu paid Ugx 100 billion in taxes.

But beyond banking, we also invest in communities, culture, and the arts, because we believe true success is measured by the impact we make in people’s lives.

Q: Uganda has a rich musical heritage. How does dfcu Bank see its role in preserving and promoting the arts?

Uganda’s music scene is deeply rooted in diverse cultural expressions, from traditional drumming to contemporary genres like jazz. Jazz has found a home here, blending African rhythms with global influences.

As a Ugandan brand and company, dfcu Bank understands that music is a unifying force—it tells stories, celebrates identity, and brings people together. This is why we have consistently supported music and cultural initiatives, including previous jazz events. dfcu Jazz in the Pearl is our latest commitment to fostering a vibrant music culture in Uganda.

By sponsoring this event, we are:

Providing a platform for Ugandan and international jazz artists to showcase their talent. Encouraging artistic excellence by supporting high-quality live music experiences. Bringing people together to celebrate Uganda’s heritage and global connections. We thank our customers for supporting us over the years.

Q: What can attendees expect from dfcu Jazz in the Pearl?

This is not just a concert—it’s a premium experience for music lovers. Attendees can expect:

An electrifying lineup of jazz legends, including:

Isaiah Katumwa – Uganda’s internationally acclaimed saxophonist is coming home. Isaiah hasn’t performed here for years; he relocated to the U.S and hasn’t been back since. We are excited to be bringing him back to the motherland.

Kirk Whalum – A Grammy-winning jazz icon known for his soulful melodies will be the headliner

Tshaka Mayanja & the Black Roots Academy of Soul – Infusing jazz with rich African and soul influences. Tshaka Mayanja needs no introduction. He is arguably the biggest promoter of the genre in the country to date.

An elegant and sophisticated atmosphere makes it a perfect evening for jazz enthusiasts, professionals, and music lovers.

A chance to network with like-minded individuals who appreciate great music and culture.

A celebration of Uganda’s place in the global jazz community.

Q: Where can people buy tickets, and what are the prices?

Tickets are available at: https://www.quicket.co.ug/events/300536-dfcu-jazz-in-the-pearl-festival/#/

Ticket Prices:

General Admission (Early Bird): UGX 250,000

VIP Table (8 people): UGX 6,000,000

We encourage everyone to purchase their tickets early because this is expected to be a sold-out event!

Q: Any final words for those who are thinking about attending?

If you love good music, a great ambiance, and experiencing the best of what Uganda has to offer, then this is the concert for you. dfcu Jazz in the Pearl is set to be the jazz event of the year, and we want everyone to be part of this historic night.

Get your tickets now, bring your friends and family, and let’s create memories together!

Comments

comments