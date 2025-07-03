Spiritual Renewal Sweeps Uganda as Benny Hinn Leads Crusades, Meets President Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni, was among the more than half a million people, to be attended to by visiting televangelist Pastor Benny Hinn in Kampala recently.

At Nakasero State House and marking a moment of spirituality, Hinn prayed for the President, the First Family and the nation. Museveni responded, saying that Hinn’s three-day crusade underscored Uganda’s deep Christian heritage and offered, a “Meaningful discussions on faith, religion and a heartfelt prayer for our nation.”

Hinn arrived here on 27th June at the invitation of the Miracle Crusade Church of Pastor Robert Kayanja. The event, supported by a UGX 50 million donation from Equity Bank Uganda, trended nationwide, was attended by 37 nations and 10,000 pastors, according to Benny Hinn Media. At Kyanja’s church, there were testimonials of spiritual renewal and healings of people from various ailments.

Pastor Hinn has circled the globe for more than 50 years as; statesman, author, broadcaster, bridge-builder, innovative communicator and evangelist, according to his media. He is here as an evangelist and communicator. Kayanja, who had accompanied Hinn, to Nakasero acknowledged the President’s spiritual support. Over the three-day event, Hinn held open crusades at the Miracle Centre at Mengo.

Kayanja’s Miracle Center Ministry started from humble beginnings from the impoverished village, Masooli, in Buganda. People would say, ‘What good could come out of Masooli?’ Who would have dreamed that a global ministry could have been birthed from a small village?

Nothing came easy for Pastor Kayanja. His mother’s pregnancy was very difficult and a truly life and death decision had to be made to save his life. The miraculous power of God came through for him and his mother just in time.

He was born a miracle baby, but had difficulty ion speech. Few would have thought that a man who stutters would one-day become a pastor and minister to those with no hope, living with the threat of disease and the fear of death. .

But Kayanja grew in stature. At the age of 17, he was called into ministry. At age 22 he was launched his ministry as a humble beginning.

The Miracle Centre was founded and services were held in a papyrus reed structure. Kayanja has climbed many mountain and succumbed many trials. The church has grown into an international ministry. As a result, he has ministered in more than 80 nations of the world while holding crusades and seminars for up to 200,000 people nightly.

The Miracle Centre Cathedral is now a building with a 10,500 seating capacity. There are over 1,000 branches across Uganda. And as one of the prominent pastors, has been targeted justly or otherwise.

Several years ago, he was accused of smuggling crates of alcohol worth thousands across Lake Victoria, from Kenya, and stashing them in his palatial mansion. The Government exonerated him and accepted his explanation that his security guards had staged the scam without his knowledge.

He was also last year accused of reportedly issuing a bounced cheque to fund a rally featuring Benny Hinn. The was however was resolved amicably.

Comments

comments