FOWODE Launches Groundbreaking Digital Hub to Empower Women in Politics Ahead of 2026 Elections

As Uganda prepares for the 2026 general elections, the Forum for Women in Democracy (FOWODE) has launched the LeadHERship Digital Resource Hub, a first-of-its-kind online platform designed to equip women aspiring for political leadership with timely, accessible, and empowering tools to navigate the country’s political terrain.

The launch event, held at FOWODE’s headquarters in Ntinda, marked a significant milestone in the organisation’s 30-year journey of championing women’s political participation and gender-responsive governance. According to Patricia Munabi Babiiha, Executive Director of FOWODE, the LeadHERship Hub aims to bridge persistent gaps in digital access, mentorship, and electoral information that have long hindered women’s advancement in politics.

“This digital platform is not just a tool for the 2026 elections. It is a long-term investment in building a political landscape where women’s leadership is supported, sustained, and celebrated,” said Patricia Munabi Babiiha.

While Uganda has made progress in gender representation with women constituting 33.8% of the 11th Parliament, the numbers on direct elective seats (only 7.4%) and at the local government level (just 4.11% of LCV Chairpersons) remain glaringly low. FOWODE highlighted that the barriers to women’s political leadership are not only structural and financial but also cultural, citing gendered violence, stereotypes, and digital exclusion as major setbacks.

The recently concluded NRM party primaries, according to FOWODE, exposed female candidates and voters to intimidation, gun violence, and destruction of property, a form of electoral violence that “silences” women, making the case for digital platforms that provide safe, informative, and empowering spaces.

The LeadHERship Hub is a one-stop digital platform offering: Credible electoral information. Leadership development resources. Mentorship and peer learning opportunities. Safe virtual space for dialogue, learning, and support

The platform has been intentionally designed with Uganda’s digital divide in mind, offering tools that are accessible even in areas with limited physical infrastructure or internet access. It also addresses the cost limitations that prevent many women from attending in-person leadership training.

She emphasised that this platform goes beyond preparing women for elections — it is structured to support post-election legislative engagement, helping women who win office govern effectively and be accountable. “By harnessing digital tools for civic engagement and political empowerment, we’re not just preparing women for elections; we’re preparing them to lead,” she said.

Through her, FOWODE is urging all stakeholders, government agencies, political parties, civil society organisations, the media, and the private sector to: Utilise and promote the LeadHERship Hub. Champion digital inclusion for women. Reject electoral violence and discrimination

The platform is now live and available to the public through FOWODE’s website. Media, partners, and the public are invited to explore and support the resource as part of a collective effort to build a just and inclusive democracy in Uganda.

