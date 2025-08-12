Iron Sheets Scandal: Inside Nandutu’s Defence as Political Fallout Deepens

Former State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu, has closed her testimony in the high-profile iron sheets scandal, distancing herself from any wrongdoing and pointing fingers at former colleagues in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Testifying before Acting Principal Judge Jane Okuo Kajuga at the Anti-Corruption Court, Nandutu denied ever requesting or distributing the 2,000 iron sheets in question, insisting they were received in good faith to aid landslide victims in Bududa. She said the responsibility lay with then-Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu, her assistant Joshua Abaho, and former undersecretary Geoffrey Seremba.

Nandutu — who faces charges of dealing with suspect property — will begin calling more than five witnesses on August 15, 2025, to back her defence. She is the second minister to mount a defence after State Minister for Economic Planning Amos Lugoloobi, whose own trial continues.

The scandal has rocked the government since it emerged that relief iron sheets meant for Karamoja’s vulnerable communities were diverted to senior politicians. Three ministers — Nandutu, Lugoloobi, and Kitutu — remain in the dock, with Kitutu’s case paused over torture claims while in custody.

Though initial reports linked top figures including the Vice President, Prime Minister, and Speaker of Parliament, the Director of Public Prosecutions later dropped their cases citing insufficient evidence — a decision that has fuelled public suspicion over selective prosecution.

With Nandutu’s case moving into the witness phase, the trial’s outcome could set a precedent for how Uganda handles high-level corruption cases involving sitting and former ministers.

