Uganda Takes the Helm as Co-Chair of Climate Finance Coalition

Uganda has stepped into a leadership role on the global stage, assuming the co-chairmanship of the Coalition of Finance Ministers for Climate Action. The official handover took place at the ongoing 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C.

The East African nation will share the co-chairmanship with the Netherlands, succeeding Indonesia, whose Finance Minister H.E. Sri Mulyani Indrawati passed on the responsibility to Uganda’s Minister of State for General Duties, Hon. Henry Musasizi.

Expressing his gratitude, Minister Musasizi, in a statement released via his official social media handle @henrymusasizi1, conveyed the Ugandan government’s appreciation. “@GovUganda deeply appreciates the trust placed in us and we are committed to advancing our shared climate and economic goals,” he affirmed.

Uganda’s tenure will place a significant emphasis on climate change adaptation. “We believe adaptation efforts are not just necessary for resilience but are also key to unlocking economic opportunities,” Minister Musasizi highlighted. This focus signals a commitment to addressing the tangible impacts of climate change, particularly for vulnerable nations.

Minister Musasizi, who was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury (PSST) @rggoobi and other technical advisors, outlined Uganda’s priorities for its co-chairmanship. He stressed the critical role of finance ministers in integrating climate objectives into core fiscal functions, including policy formulation, budgeting, planning, and debt management. Furthermore, he underscored the importance of mobilising both public and private sector financing to support climate action.

Looking ahead, Uganda pledged to foster strong collaborative relationships with the Coalition’s extensive membership of 98 countries and key institutional partners such as the World Bank and the IMF. This collaborative approach aims to drive impactful and sustainable climate finance initiatives on a global scale.

Uganda’s assumption of this co-chairmanship marks a significant step in its commitment to tackling climate change and underscores the growing importance of African nations in shaping the global climate finance agenda.