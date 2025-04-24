PostBank Uganda’s Strategic Focus Cultivates 24% Growth in Agribusiness Lending, Fueling Sector Transformation

PostBank Uganda today announced a significant 24% expansion of its agribusiness loan portfolio between 2023 and 2024, underscoring the bank’s deepening commitment to bolstering Uganda’s vital agricultural sector. This substantial growth, revealed in a statement released by the bank, signals the success of PostBank’s targeted strategies in agricultural financing.

According to PostBank, this impressive surge is a direct result of its strategic pivot towards value chain financing and enhanced risk management practices within agricultural lending. Recognising the intricate nature of the agricultural landscape, the bank aims to position itself as a pivotal partner in its advancement, actively supporting both large-scale commercial ventures and smallholder farmers across key sectors such as dairy, poultry, and coffee.

A key enabler of this growth has been the government’s Agriculture Credit Facility, which PostBank highlighted as instrumental in mitigating risks associated with farming. This program empowers PostBank to extend loans at more accessible interest rates, with the government sharing 50% of the potential risk. Furthermore, the government’s provision of interest subsidies for eligible farmers significantly bolsters the financial resilience necessary for sustained agribusiness growth, according to the bank.

PostBank’s intensified focus on specific, high-potential value chains, including maize, beans, soybeans, sorghum, and hay, has proven to be a particularly fruitful strategy, further solidifying its role as a key player in agricultural financing. The bank emphasised that its involvement transcends mere lending, encompassing crucial on-the-ground support through field visits, technical assistance, and the provision of phased funding, all geared towards ensuring the long-term prosperity of Ugandan farmers.

Julius Akais, PostBank’s supervisor for agriculture and partnerships, affirmed that this growth trajectory aligns with a broader national agenda aimed at fostering food security, driving rural development, and promoting the transition towards commercial farming practices across Uganda. Given that approximately 70% of the nation’s population is engaged in agriculture, PostBank anticipates that its dedicated efforts will generate a substantial positive impact on the national economy, creating valuable economic opportunities and employment in rural communities.

Looking ahead, PostBank reiterated its unwavering commitment to sustainability as it continues to expand its agricultural portfolio. The bank emphasises a rigorous assessment process for loans, considering not only financial returns but also their broader environmental and social implications. With this holistic approach, PostBank expresses confidence that its ongoing efforts will continue to spearhead the transformation of Uganda’s agricultural sector, ultimately delivering significant benefits to both farmers and the wider national economy.