Kenya Faces Safety Concerns After Crowd Chaos at CHAN Tournament

Ticket sales for some African Nations Championship (CHAN) matches in Nairobi have been suspended after chaotic scenes overshadowed Kenya’s victory over Morocco on Sunday.

The Harambee Stars produced a shock by beating the pre-tournament favourites 1-0 at a packed Kasarani Stadium, yet the result was marred by disorder both inside and outside the venue before and during the match.

The security breaches included a broken gate, fans entering without tickets, overcrowding beyond the 48,063 capacity and the invasion of areas reserved for media.

Some fans who were trying to access the stadium from a lower gate have accused the police of using tear gas.

Mookh Africa, CHAN’s ticketing service provider in Kenya, confirmed to BBC Sport Africa that sales for upcoming fixtures at the stadium, officially known as the Moi International Sports Centre, have been halted until organisers issue further instructions.

The disciplinary and safety committees of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have launched investigations but a spokesperson for the continental game’s governing body denied that it had taken the decision to suspend sales.

“Caf is concerned about the security situation witnessed at Kenya games,” the spokesperson said.

“Caf is engaging with the local organising committee and the (Kenyan) government to address security issues.”

BBC Sport Africa has contacted the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and the CHAN local organising committee for comment but is yet to receive a response.

The incident came only days after FKF was fined $20,000 by Caf,, external with $2,500 of that sum suspended, for earlier crowd control and security failures at the tournament.

Kenya is co-hosting CHAN, African football’s biennial international competition for home-based players, alongside Tanzania and Uganda – and stadium security issues in Nairobi were highlighted before the delayed tournament kicked off.

The East African trio are also set to jointly stage the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.