Finance and Banking
Who Is David Wandera, Absa Bank Uganda’s New Boss
Absa Bank Uganda has announced the appointment of David Wandera as its new Managing Director, effective May 5th. This landmark decision, following regulatory approval from the Bank of Uganda, marks a significant moment in the bank’s over 90-year history in the country, as Wandera becomes the first Ugandan to hold the top leadership position.
Wandera brings a wealth of experience to the role, boasting over two decades in the banking sector. His expertise spans business leadership, financial management, strategy development, and stakeholder engagement. Prior to this appointment, Wandera served as Absa Uganda’s Executive Director for operational efficiencies, where he played a pivotal role in the bank’s impressive growth trajectory. Under his guidance, Absa Uganda has solidified its position as a top-three bank in the nation by both revenue and profitability.
Keith Kalyegira, the Board Chairman of Absa Bank Uganda, expressed strong confidence in Wandera’s ability to lead the institution forward. He highlighted Wandera’s “deep understanding of customer needs” and his proven “track record of leadership, integrity, and innovation.” Kalyegira stated the board’s firm belief that Wandera will continue to build upon the bank’s strong market presence and drive sustained growth.
Upon his appointment, Wandera, a Chartered Accountant (FCCA – UK) holding a Master’s in International Finance from the University of Leeds, conveyed his honor and commitment to the new role. He emphasized his dedication to “deepening customer trust, accelerating innovation, and driving inclusive growth” within the Ugandan financial landscape. Wandera underscored the importance of integrity, collaboration, and delivering shared value to all stakeholders.
This strategic appointment aligns perfectly with Absa Uganda’s ambitious goals, which include accelerating growth in key areas such as digital banking, support for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), customer-centric innovation, and the promotion of inclusive finance. The bank aims to leverage its robust financial stability, deep local expertise, and extensive regional presence to foster long-term value creation within Uganda’s financial sector.
The Board of Directors and the entire Absa Uganda team have warmly welcomed David Wandera to his new leadership role, anticipating a dynamic and prosperous new chapter for the bank under his guidance.