Interswitch and Centenary Bank Join Forces to Deepen Financial Inclusion in Uganda

(L-R) Moris Seguya Country General Manager Interswitch and Fabian Kasi Chief Executive officer/MD Centenary Bank sharing hands after signing the partnership

In a major development for Uganda’s financial sector, Interswitch Uganda and Centenary Bank have entered into a strategic partnership that is set to expand banking services to millions of Ugandans through the Quickteller agent network. The collaboration will see Centenary Bank customers access core banking services such as deposits, withdrawals, and account opening at over 20,000 Quickteller agent locations across the country.

The move is part of a broader push to enhance convenience and drive financial inclusion, particularly in remote and underserved areas.

“This partnership reflects our dedication to providing seamless digital and physical financial solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers,” said Moris Seguya, Country General Manager at Interswitch Uganda. “We are excited to collaborate with Centenary Bank to deliver innovative services through the Quickteller platform.”

Centenary Bank, Uganda’s largest commercial microfinance bank, is banking on the reach of Interswitch’s Quickteller network to take services closer to communities, beyond traditional banking halls. With a customer base that represents more than a quarter of the country’s banking population, the bank sees this as a bold step forward.

“This is yet another innovation that makes banking more accessible, convenient, and inclusive,” said Dr. Fabian Kasi, Managing Director of Centenary Bank. “Our mandate is to simplify banking so that more people can embrace it and improve their livelihoods. While our plan is ambitious, we cannot do it alone. One of such partners is Interswitch, who we have worked with before and continue to work with in such ventures.”

The impact of this collaboration is already being felt, with Interswitch being formally onboarded as one of Centenary Bank’s corporate agents. Their Quickteller platform provides customers with added access points to banking services, even outside normal banking hours.

“Convenience is no longer a luxury, but an expectation,” Kasi added. “By leveraging technology, we’re creating a banking experience that empowers our customers and drives financial inclusion.”

Maurice Sseguya, Country General Manager at Interswitch Uganda, echoed those sentiments, noting that the partnership was unlocking real value. “We’ve been able to develop reliable solutions that have not only improved but also simplified how many things have been done in this country,” he said.

According to Sseguya, the collaboration allows Centenary Bank customers to access nearly 50% more banking touchpoints across the country. “We’re unlocking additional convenience, reliability, and access, ensuring that even in underserved or remote areas, bank customers can access these services through our Quickteller agent platform.”

With a fully licensed and regulated presence in Uganda, Interswitch has built a robust agent infrastructure that supports bill payments, mobile money services, and now banking transactions. “With this partnership, customers can access banking services at our agent touchpoints, eliminating the need to travel long distances to find a branch or ATM,” Sseguya added.

The vision shared by both organisations is clear: to build a stronger, more inclusive financial system for Uganda. “We’re dedicated to connecting and powering Africa, starting with Uganda, and we’re proud to partner with Centenary Bank to make banking services effortless in everyday life for every Ugandan,” Sseguya affirmed.

As the two institutions continue to collaborate, the message is consistent—convenience, accessibility, and inclusion are no longer future goals, but present-day expectations being met through innovation and partnership.

