Plascon Donates UGX 50M for Bulange Mengo Renovation, Deepening Buganda Kingdom Partnership
Kansai Plascon Uganda has significantly bolstered its commitment to Uganda’s cultural heritage and community development with a UGX 50 million donation of paint and supplies to the Buganda Kingdom. This substantial contribution is specifically earmarked for the vital renovation of Bulange Mengo, the kingdom’s esteemed administrative headquarters and a profound cultural landmark.
The formal presentation ceremony, held recently in Kampala, saw the dignified presence of Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro (Prime Minister) of Buganda, alongside other high-ranking kingdom officials. Representing Kansai Plascon Uganda was its Managing Director, Santosh Gumte, accompanied by members of the Plascon team. This donation marks the continuation of a strategic seven-year partnership between Plascon and the Buganda Kingdom, a collaboration that has consistently prioritised community development, heritage preservation, and investment in future generations. This year’s specific contribution for Bulange Mengo encompasses high-quality paint products and the deployment of a professional painting team, all dedicated to the meticulous restoration of the iconic structure.
Mr. Gumte expressed profound gratitude for the Buganda Kingdom’s enduring trust in Plascon, underscoring the broader significance of the company’s involvement. “It is a great privilege for us to contribute to the refurbishment of Bulange Mengo, a building that is not only central to the Kingdom’s administration but also deeply symbolic of Buganda’s history and culture,” Gumte stated.
“We view this not merely as a donation, but as a meaningful contribution to safeguarding our shared heritage. By helping preserve landmarks like Bulange, we are enabling future generations to connect with their identity.” He further reaffirmed Plascon’s long-term commitment to collaborating with cultural institutions to achieve sustainable impact. “Our partnership with Buganda transcends commercial interests,” Gumte added. “We are proud to be aligned with an institution that values development, tradition, and its people. Through continued support in vital sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and sports, we are determined to give back to the communities that have been instrumental in our growth.”
Katikkiro Mayiga commended Plascon for its unwavering support, strong corporate values, and integrity—attributes he noted are increasingly rare in today’s business environment. “Companies like Plascon are pivotal to the future of our nation,” Mayiga asserted. “Uganda’s population is predominantly young, and when responsible businesses like Plascon thrive, they generate employment, expand opportunities, and contribute significantly to our national economy. This is one of the few companies that consistently and faithfully meet their tax obligations, which speaks volumes about their character.”
He emphasized the critical importance of mutual respect and goodwill in sustaining partnerships that deliver tangible benefits to the wider community. “A company with empathy and a strong sense of purpose will always stand the test of time,” Mayiga remarked. “Plascon has consistently demonstrated its care, not only through product quality and brand consistency but also through its willingness to invest in the heritage of Buganda. From painting our buildings to supporting Masaza football, they have positioned themselves as a true friend to the Kingdom and its people.”
Plascon’s dedication to Buganda’s heritage extends beyond Bulange Mengo, encompassing previous contributions to the refurbishment of other historically significant structures, including Twekobe and Butikkiro. Furthermore, the company actively champions sports development through prominent sponsorships such as the widely popular Masaza Cup and Buddu FC, providing crucial platforms for young talent across the region to thrive.
This extensive and ongoing commitment solidifies Plascon’s role as a vital partner in Buganda’s progress and the meticulous preservation of its invaluable cultural legacy.