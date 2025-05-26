Law
Chief Justice Orders Probe into Nakawa Court Chaos as Besigye Treason Hearing Descends into Scuffle
Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has launched an immediate investigation into the violent scuffle that erupted at Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court on Friday, leaving scores injured and casting a shadow over the treason trial of prominent opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye and two co-accused.
In a strong condemnation of the “uncalled for and unacceptable” acts of violence, the Chief Justice expressed deep concern over the incident and vowed that those responsible would be held accountable under the law.
“Courts are temples of justice and must remain places of order, impartiality, and respect. Any form of violence within Court precincts will not be tolerated,” read a statement issued by the Public Relations and Communications Registry of the Judiciary.
The chaos reportedly broke out during the lead-up to the hearing of the treason case against Dr. Kizza Besigye, his personal assistant Obeid Lutale, and UPDF Captain Denis Oola. Witnesses described a clash between Besigye’s supporters and individuals believed to be undercover security operatives. The scuffle reportedly began when Ingrid Turinawe was seen filming inside the courtroom, leading to a suspected security operative grabbing her phone and initiating an attack that quickly escalated into a wider confrontation.
Among those injured was Paul Kisule, a mobilizer for the People’s Front for Transition (PFF), who was seen bleeding from the mouth as he was rushed out of the court. This incident follows earlier arrests at the same court premises this week, where Umar Katongole, a Councillor from Kira Division, and another individual were apprehended in a ‘drone’ after Besigye’s session. They were later released with injuries, further fueling tensions surrounding the proceedings.
The Judiciary reaffirmed its commitment to protecting all judicial officers, court users, litigants, observers, and the general public, emphasizing that “ensuring the safety and proper functioning of Courts is essential to upholding justice and maintaining public trust in the due process.” Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo stressed the imperative to preserve the integrity and sanctity of court proceedings at all times.
Dr. Besigye and Obeid Lutale filed their second bail application last month, on April 22nd, after their initial request was dismissed on April 11, 2025, by Justice Rosette Kania, who cited a high risk of interference with investigations and the seriousness of the treason charges.
Meanwhile, Justice Dollo called upon all Court users and the general public to respect the authority of the Courts and to support the Judiciary in its mandate to administer justice fairly, independently, and without interference or intimidation.
The ongoing investigation is expected to shed light on the circumstances leading to the unprecedented violence and ensure that such disruptions to the judicial process are prevented in the future.