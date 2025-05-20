Tortured Eddie Mutwe Pleads for Urgent Medical Attention in Court

Edward Ssebuufu, widely known as Eddie Mutwe, the head of security for National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi, appeared visibly shaken and shivering at the Masaka High Court today, displaying what he claimed were torture marks sustained during military detention. Ssebuufu’s emotional testimony, delivered with the aid of crutches, brought tears to the eyes of his mother, wife, and NUP supporters present in court.

Dressed in a black short-sleeved t-shirt with a shawl wrapped around his neck, Ssebuufu immediately raised his arms upon settling in the suspects’ dock, revealing scars and wounds he attributed to torture. He told Masaka Grade One Magistrate Abdallah Kayiza that he takes 12 painkillers daily to manage his severe pain and pleaded for specialised medical attention, stating his condition was worsening and Masaka prison authorities had failed to manage it.

“I have a lot of pain; I urgently need serious medical attention because my situation has been worsening, and the Masaka prison authorities have since failed to manage it,” Ssebuufu told the court.

Ssebuufu was produced before the court for further mention of charges preferred against him by the state. He was first presented before the same court on May 20th, charged with aggravated robbery, four counts of simple robbery, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. His appearance then came almost a week after he was reportedly abducted by security operatives from Mukono district and held incommunicado, with the UPDF CDF revealing on his X account that he had him in his basement.

Ssebuufu is co-accused with three other members of Kyagulanyi’s security team – Achilleo Kivumbi, Mugumya Gadafi, and Grace Wakabi – who have been on remand since November last year. Their arrests are linked to a scuffle that occurred at Mmanja Village, Kissekka Sub-county in Lwengo district in May of last year, where they are accused of assaulting and robbing mourners, including two female journalists covering a politically charged burial. The trio was committed to the High Court for trial in March.

Ssebuufu’s lawyers, Samuel Muyizi and Magellan Kazibwe, requested the court to issue an order for his specialized treatment and to defer his trial until he regains full health. However, State Attorney Moses Wasereka opposed the request, asserting that investigations were complete and the state was ready to proceed with prosecution.

Magistrate Kayiza ruled that, given the completion of investigations, it was proper for Ssebuufu to be committed for trial before the High Court. “Since the committal papers are ready, this court finds it proper to send the accused person to the High Court. You can proceed and make your prayers before that court when you appear,” he stated in his ruling.

The Magistrate also instructed the Masaka Prison authorities to transfer Ssebuufu to Manchson Bay prison facility, where he can reportedly receive the requested medical attention.

Following the ruling, Samuel Muyizi stated that they intend to challenge Ssebuufu’s trial in the High Court until he receives specialized medical attention outside of prison facilities.

