Court to Rule on Bail Application for NUP Supporter (Bobi Young) Held Nearly a Year Without Trial

The High Court in Kampala has set August 22, 2025, as the date to deliver its ruling on a bail application filed by Anthony Agaba, widely known as Bobi Young, a National Unity Platform (NUP) supporter who has been on remand for close to a year without trial.

Appearing before Criminal Division Judge Emmanuel Baguma on Monday, Agaba, represented by a legal team led by George Musisi, sought mandatory bail, citing prolonged detention. He told the court he had spent more than 200 days on remand since being charged before the now-defunct General Court Martial with unlawful possession of military items.

The prosecution, represented by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has not yet responded to the bail application. The court has directed the parties to exchange written submissions before the ruling is issued.

In his affidavit, Agaba stated he has never been formally informed of any charges nor presented before a competent court of record. He confirmed he has a fixed place of residence in Mutungo Zone 2, Nakawa Division, Kampala — the location of his arrest.

To secure his release, Agaba presented three sureties: Kyotera County MP Johnpaul Mpalanyi Lukwago, Katikamu South MP Denis Sekabira, and businessman Ian Lwanga, all residing within the court’s jurisdiction. He also pledged not to interfere with ongoing investigations and to comply with any bail conditions set by the court.

The application comes in the wake of a landmark Supreme Court ruling on January 31, which declared the trial of civilians in military courts unconstitutional. The decision triggered renewed calls from relatives, activists, and opposition leaders for the release of civilians — particularly NUP supporters — detained without trial following prosecution in military courts.

Since the ruling, NUP lawyers have filed several mandatory bail applications for detainees who have surpassed the constitutional 180-day remand limit without trial. NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya has vowed that the party will continue pursuing legal avenues to free its members held across the country.

