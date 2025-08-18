Uganda’s Constitutional Court Upholds Fault-Based Divorce, Expands Judicial Separation Rights

The Constitutional Court of Uganda has reaffirmed that couples seeking divorce must prove matrimonial offenses such as adultery, desertion, or cruelty, rejecting calls for a no-fault divorce system. The ruling comes amid ongoing parliamentary debates over reforms to Uganda’s marriage laws, with some legislators, including Tororo Woman MP Sarah Opendi, advocating for simpler and more equitable divorce procedures that protect women’s rights.

A group of prominent lawyers—Nicholas Opio, Dr. Busingye Kabumba, and Stella Nakagiri—petitioned the court to strike down or amend several provisions of the Divorce Act, arguing that they are outdated and violate constitutional rights to autonomy, equality, dignity, and privacy. They proposed a no-fault divorce system, which would allow couples to legally dissolve their marriage without proving wrongdoing by either spouse.

The petitioners contended that the current law, inherited from the 1904 Divorce Act, disproportionately burdens women and perpetuates gender discrimination. They also highlighted that only wives could petition for judicial separation under the old law, leaving men without legal recourse to live apart while remaining married.

In its ruling, the Constitutional Court upheld the fault-based divorce system, maintaining the requirement for spouses to demonstrate offenses such as adultery, cruelty, or desertion to obtain a divorce. The court emphasized that the current provisions are legally sound and serve as a safeguard against arbitrary marital dissolutions.

However, the court recognized that the judicial separation provision in the Divorce Act was discriminatory. Previously, only wives could petition for judicial separation—a legal arrangement allowing spouses to live apart without formally dissolving the marriage. The court ruled that both men and women can now seek judicial separation, promoting gender equality in marital law and enabling spouses to live apart while remaining legally married.

The decision has significant implications for couples seeking divorce in Uganda. While the ruling preserves the traditional fault-based divorce system, it introduces greater gender parity in the judicial separation process. Advocates for reform argue that the ruling highlights the urgent need for modernization of marriage laws to reflect contemporary social realities and protect vulnerable spouses, particularly women.

Parliamentary debates on the matter continue, with some legislators pushing for simplified divorce procedures, including no-fault provisions, that could make it easier for couples to end marriages amicably while safeguarding women’s economic and social rights.

Legal analysts note that the ruling reflects a careful balance between maintaining traditional marital safeguards and progressing toward gender equality. While couples must still prove fault to obtain a divorce, the expansion of judicial separation rights provides a legal avenue for couples seeking temporary or permanent separation without enduring protracted fault-based litigation.

As Uganda navigates these reforms, the Constitutional Court’s decision underscores the tension between upholding established legal frameworks and adapting laws to contemporary societal needs, particularly in protecting women’s rights within marriage.

Comments

comments