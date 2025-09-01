Connect with us

Police Probe Death of UPDF Officer Found in Trench in Ibanda

News

Police Probe Death of UPDF Officer Found in Trench in Ibanda

Published on

Authorities in Ibanda District have launched an investigation following the discovery of a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer’s body, found abandoned in a trench by members of the public.

The deceased has been identified as Sergeant Michael Anguru, a soldier originally from Katakwi District, who was serving at Kanyarugiri Army Barracks in Kanyarugiri Town Council, Ibanda District.

Maj. Kiconco Tabaro, spokesperson for the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division, confirmed the incident and stated that the army is working in coordination with police to bring those responsible to justice.

According to Maj. Tabaro, early findings suggest that Sgt. Anguru was last spotted around midday on Sunday in the company of a colleague, seemingly during a routine activity.

Shillah Ainembabazi, a staff member at Lords Care Bar and Lodges on Mpiira Street, reported seeing Anguru around 10 PM that night as he searched for a place to stay. She expressed shock upon learning about his death from neighbors.

Samuel Ndyaguma, the LC1 chairperson of Bubare cell, said he was notified by residents about the tragic incident. He noted that Anguru was a familiar face in the Bubare trading center.

Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, Samson Kasasira, stated that the body was taken to Kagongo Health Center IV for a post-mortem examination, and investigations into the murder are ongoing.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:, , ,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

Is global development decolonizing or recolonizing?
By August 29, 2025

Columnists

Uganda has Now Agreed to Take In US Deportees
By August 21, 2025

Columnists

Loneliness is Rife Among Young Men. It’s Time to Get Offline and Talk to Each Other
By August 15, 2025

Columnists

Someone At Last Starting to Take Note of the Children
By August 11, 2025

Columnists

The West Ignores Rwanda’s Dark Side – and Political Prisoners Like My Mother Pay the Price
By August 6, 2025
Advertisement
To Top