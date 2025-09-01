Police Probe Death of UPDF Officer Found in Trench in Ibanda

Authorities in Ibanda District have launched an investigation following the discovery of a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer’s body, found abandoned in a trench by members of the public.

The deceased has been identified as Sergeant Michael Anguru, a soldier originally from Katakwi District, who was serving at Kanyarugiri Army Barracks in Kanyarugiri Town Council, Ibanda District.

Maj. Kiconco Tabaro, spokesperson for the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division, confirmed the incident and stated that the army is working in coordination with police to bring those responsible to justice.

According to Maj. Tabaro, early findings suggest that Sgt. Anguru was last spotted around midday on Sunday in the company of a colleague, seemingly during a routine activity.

Shillah Ainembabazi, a staff member at Lords Care Bar and Lodges on Mpiira Street, reported seeing Anguru around 10 PM that night as he searched for a place to stay. She expressed shock upon learning about his death from neighbors.

Samuel Ndyaguma, the LC1 chairperson of Bubare cell, said he was notified by residents about the tragic incident. He noted that Anguru was a familiar face in the Bubare trading center.

Rwizi Region Police spokesperson, Samson Kasasira, stated that the body was taken to Kagongo Health Center IV for a post-mortem examination, and investigations into the murder are ongoing.