Basajjabalaba Endorsed Unopposed as NRM Entrepreneurs League Chairman

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Entrepreneurs League has unanimously endorsed Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba as its new Chairman for the period 2025–2031, following a consensus reached among all aspirants during a meeting with party Chairman, H.E. President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The dialogue, which took place on August 30, 2025, at State Lodge Nakasero, was facilitated by Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa. After deliberations, aspirants, including Hon. Sanjay Tanna, Mr. Kakuru Phillip, and H.E. King Ceasor Mulenga, agreed to step down in favour of Basajjabalaba, endorsing him as the unopposed leader of the Entrepreneurs League.

President Museveni commended the spirit of unity and foresight demonstrated by the aspirants.“I have met with the candidates for the position of NRM Chairperson of the Entrepreneurs League. They have agreed to unconditionally endorse Al Hajj Hassan Basajjabalaba, who is now unopposed. First, I would like to thank Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa for bringing these factions together and thank all the aspirants for their foresight. As I often say, it is not just about who is in the position, but what can be achieved. I congratulate Al Hajj Basajjabalaba and commend the other candidates for their selfless act,” he said.

The communiqué issued after the meeting emphasised that the decision was made in the spirit of party unity and cohesion, in line with the guidance of the NRM leadership.

With this endorsement, Basajjabalaba is set to steer the NRM Entrepreneurs League for the next six years, as the party continues to strengthen its engagement with the business community and promote economic transformation through enterprise.

