Former SIU Boss Agasirwe Remanded Over Joan Kagezi Murder

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nixon Agasirwe Karuhanga, the former Commandant of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), was on Monday, June 16, 2025, remanded to prison on charges of murdering Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Joan Kagezi Namazzi.

Agasirwe appeared before the Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Esther Nyadoi, and was charged with one count of murder. Chief State Attorneys Richard Birivumbuka and Joseph Kyomuhendo presented the charge sheet.

The court heard that on March 30, 2015, at Kiwatule, Nakawa Division in Kampala District, Agasirwe, along with others still at large, allegedly caused the death of Joan Kagezi with malice aforethought.

Chief Magistrate Nyadoi informed Agasirwe that he could not enter a plea, as murder is a capital offense triable only by the High Court. Consequently, Agasirwe did not plead guilty.

Agasirwe attempted to apply for bail, requesting the Magistrate to await his lawyer’s arrival before adjourning the case. He explained that he had only informed his lawyer 30 minutes prior and was unaware he would be brought to court that day. However, given the High Court’s jurisdiction, the Magistrate advised that his lawyer’s presence was crucial and that the charge sheet would be accessible for his legal team to prepare for the next appearance.

Chief State Attorney Joseph Kyomuhendo informed the court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing. Agasirwe was subsequently remanded until July 8, 2025.

Deputy DPP spokesperson Irene Nakimbugwe told Uganda Radio Network (URN) outside the court that Agasirwe’s arrest stemmed from new leads, extending beyond the confession of one of the convicts in Kagezi’s murder. The convict reportedly implicated Agasirwe, stating he provided them with money to carry out the killing.

Nakimbugwe hailed Agasirwe’s arraignment, after ten years of investigation, as a significant breakthrough. She affirmed the Office of the DPP’s steadfast commitment to continuing further inquiries.

Agasirwe’s lawyer, Ahmed Kalule Mukasa, arrived at the court after the session had concluded. He declined to comment to the media, stating he needed to review the charge sheet before making any statements on the case.

Agasirwe’s arrest followed testimony from Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, a convict in Kagezi’s murder. Kisekka, during a May 21, 2025, appearance before a panel of four judges at the International Crimes Division of the High Court, testified that it was Agasirwe who provided them with money to execute the murder. Agasirwe was arrested shortly after this testimony.

The three other suspects still on trial for terrorism and the murder of Joan Kagezi, which occurred on March 30, 2015, are John Kibuuka, John Masajjagge, and Nasur Abudallah Mugonole. Agasirwe’s arrest and remand now bring the total number of suspected perpetrators in Kagezi’s murder to four.

The fifth individual, Daniel Kisekka, was convicted based on his confession. He admitted to participating in the crime and stated that the group received UGX 500,000 from Agasirwe to kill Kagezi. For his cooperation and for not wasting the court’s time, Kisekka was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

This is not the first time Nixon Agasirwe has been remanded. He previously spent five years in prison before being granted bail by the General Court Martial on March 7, 2022. He had been in detention since October 24, 2017, facing charges related to failure to protect war materials and the illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees.

Agasirwe was first brought to court on February 13, 2018, on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition. In August of the same year, he was charged alongside his former boss, Gen. Edward Kale Kayihura, the former Inspector General of Police, and ten others. These included Col. Ndahura Atwooki, Herbert Muhangi, Patrick Muramira, Jonas Ayebaza, Joel Aguma, James Magada, Benon Atwebembeire, Abel Tumukunde, Faisal Katende, Amon Kwarisiima (a Rwandan national), Rene Rutagungira, and Pacifique Mugenga Bahati alias Ilunga Monga (a Congolese national).

The group was accused of unlawful possession of military-grade weapons, specifically tortoise grenades, which are ordinarily the monopoly of the armed forces. This offense allegedly occurred on October 24, 2017, at Najjera, Kira Division in Wakiso District.

They were also accused of aiding and abetting the illegal repatriation of Rwandan exiles, refugees, and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda, including Lt. Joel Mutabazi, the former bodyguard of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Jackson Karemera alias Odinga, and Sgt. Innocent Kalisa. The police officers faced further charges of failing to supervise and account for arms and ammunition issued to specialized police units under the office of the IGP, which reportedly ended up in unauthorized hands.

Among other key figures involved in these past cases was Abdullah Kitatta, the former Patron of Boda Boda 2010, who was also convicted and has since completed serving his sentence.

Comments

comments