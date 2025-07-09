IGG Blocks UGX13 Billion Fraudulent Land Compensation, Safeguards Public Funds

Inspector General of Government (IGG), Hon. Beti Kamya Turwomwe

In a decisive intervention that highlights the critical role of anti-corruption oversight in safeguarding national resources, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Hon. Beti Kamya Turwomwe, has blocked the fraudulent payment of UGX13.3 billion that was poised to be disbursed to an imposter claiming ownership of land in Sheema District.

The blocked payment, amounting to UGX13,355,000,000, was slated for compensation through the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) for land located on Block 19, Plot 49 at Kiyugu. The elaborate scam was exposed following a whistleblower complaint received in November 2024, which prompted the IGG to launch a swift investigation.

Findings from the Inspectorate of Government revealed that the impersonator, Mr. James Kumwesiga, had falsely claimed to be Mr. Polycarp Simba Atuhumuza, the actual owner of the said land. In an attempt to authenticate his claim, Kumwesiga conspired with two other individuals to open a fraudulent bank account at ABSA Bank, using forged national identity cards and phone numbers. This false account was submitted to the ULC for compensation processing.

Acting on the findings, the IGG promptly directed the Uganda Land Commission to halt any further payment procedures, effectively preventing the substantial loss of public funds. Mr. Kumwesiga was subsequently arrested and is currently being prosecuted by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Hon. Beti Kamya emphasised that this case underscores the need for heightened vigilance and rigorous due diligence across all Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). “We urge all government entities to verify claims thoroughly before processing payments. The protection of public funds is a shared responsibility,” she said.

The IGG’s successful intervention not only averted a major financial loss but also reaffirmed the significance of whistle-blower mechanisms and institutional accountability in the fight against corruption. The Inspectorate called on all stakeholders to remain alert and committed to transparency to ensure that fraudulent actors are identified and stopped before they can undermine public trust and resources.

