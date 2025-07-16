Kyaggwe Land Titles Cancelled

Acting Commissioner, Land Registration, Mr. Johnson Byiringiro Bigira

The Kyaggwe Blocks of land in Mpigi District have been cancelled.

In a letter to the title holders, written nearly four months ago, the then Commissioner, Land Registration, Mr. Baker Mugaino, wrote that after “conducting public hearings” and the “perusal of records”, he cancelled the certificates of titles in the Kyaggwe Blocks 530, 190 and 193.

The note states that the titles in Block 530 were “created erroneously and are inconsistent with Blocks 190 and 193.” And he promised to rectify the issue to “amend the Register and eliminate the double titles.

Mungano has since been interdicted and appeared in Court on matters of battling charges of corruption, abuse of office, forgery and fraud. He is currently out on bail from imprisonment. It is not clear whether his Court case is associated with the Kyaggwe land.

The list Mugaino has presented contains 342 names of title holders, personalities and institutions. A number of titles are duplicated with the same holders named in plots on the same blocks.

For instance, Ms. Elizabeth Nanteza, marked as “Administration”, holds 96 titles in Block 530 and 14 titles in Block 193. Ms. Rebecca Kibulilire holds 12 titles in Block 530, 15 in Block 193 and 13 in Block 190; while Ms. Eva Bassima and Others hold 61 titles in Block 190.

A notable name that appears in the missive is that of Tycoon Ham Mukasa, the owner of a string of buildings next to Owino Balikkudembe Market. He has been named in Block 190 holding plot No. 693. Many of the plots are situated on roads bearing his name.

At the time of writing this story, the Acting Commissioner, Land Registration, Mr. Johnson Byiringiro Bigira, had not acted on the matter that Mungano had dealt with.

