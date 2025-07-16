Court Vacation Begins for High Court and Magistrates’ Courts Across Uganda

The Judiciary of Uganda has officially commenced its annual Court Vacation for the High Court and Magistrates’ Courts, effective July 15 to August 15, 2025, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal will observe their recess from August 1 to August 31, 2025.

The vacation period is guided by the Judicature (Court Vacation) Rules, Statutory Instrument 13-20, and is intended to provide Judicial Officers time to focus on delivering pending judgments and rulings, reviewing performance, and preparing for the next legal term.

While courtrooms will observe a recess from hearing routine civil matters, the court registries across the country will remain fully operational, ensuring that case filing and registry-related services continue without interruption.

“This period is not a complete shutdown,” clarified Ereemye James J.M., the Judiciary’s Public Relations Officer. “Registries are open, and urgent civil cases can still be handled upon receiving a certificate of urgency.”

The Judiciary emphasised that the vacation applies solely to civil matters. Criminal cases will proceed as usual, with no disruption in their handling or adjudication.

The break also serves as an opportunity for courts to weed out inactive cases and reduce case backlog. It forms part of broader efforts to improve judicial efficiency and service delivery across Uganda’s court system.

Members of the public, legal practitioners, and stakeholders are encouraged to utilize this period to initiate or manage legal filings as needed, especially as all registries remain accessible.

