Uganda Airlines Takes to the Skies with Inaugural Direct Flight to London Gatwick
In a significant boost for Uganda’s global connectivity, Uganda Airlines today launched its highly anticipated direct flight service between Entebbe International Airport (EBB) and London Gatwick Airport (LGW). The inaugural flight, which departed Entebbe at 09:25 AM local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025, marks a pivotal moment for the national carrier as it expands its international footprint and strengthens ties between Uganda and the United Kingdom.
This new route follows closely on the heels of the airline’s successful triple launch of services to Abuja, Lusaka, and Harare in the latter half of 2024, underscoring Entebbe’s growing importance as a regional hub. The nonstop service will operate four times a week – on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Fridays – offering convenient same-day return departures from London.
Passengers on the route will experience the comfort and efficiency of Uganda Airlines’ state-of-the-art Airbus A330-800neo aircraft. This modern aircraft boasts long-haul capabilities, enhanced fuel efficiency, and a superior passenger experience.
Speaking at the launch, Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Bamuturaki emphasised the strategic importance of the new route. “This new route connects Uganda to one of the world’s busiest and most strategic aviation hubs,” she stated. “On the return leg, flight times are carefully synchronised to ensure smooth connections across our growing African network, linking passengers from London to key destinations in East, Central, and West Africa.”
The launch of the direct flights comes at a time of increasing trade and tourism activity between Uganda and the UK. According to data from the British High Commission in Kampala, the total trade volume between the two nations reached an impressive GBP 860 million in 2023, with Uganda’s exports to the UK totalling GBP 2.3 billion over the past five years.
Hon. Gen. Katumba Wamala, Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport, hailed the new service as more than just a flight. “This is a bridge for business, investment, and people-to-people connections,” he asserted. “When His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni championed the revival of Uganda Airlines in 2015, his vision was to create direct air links that reduce travel time, and today’s launch brings that vision closer to full realization.”
Minister Wamala highlighted the tangible benefits for various sectors. “The direct service to London Gatwick enables faster, more efficient movement of people and goods by eliminating layovers. This is a win for exporters, importers, and travelers alike – and a driver of growth for our economy.”
He also underscored the positive impact on Uganda’s tourism sector. “The UK remains one of Uganda’s largest source markets for inbound tourism. This direct flight makes it more convenient than ever for British tourists to explore Uganda’s diverse natural attractions, from the mountain gorillas to the source of the Nile. We anticipate a strong boost in tourism arrivals and associated revenues.”
Uganda Airlines proudly noted its distinction as the first carrier to operate the Airbus A330-800neo into London Gatwick, emphasising its commitment to sustainable aviation practices.
Gabriel Semelas, President of Airbus Africa & Middle East, lauded Uganda Airlines’ achievement. “It’s an honour for Airbus to see Uganda Airlines launch its inaugural direct Entebbe-London route with the A330-800. This milestone truly showcases how the A330neo delivers superior quality, efficiency, and operational reliability, all while significantly boosting East Africa’s global connections. At Airbus, we are privileged to provide these highly innovative aircraft that are empowering Uganda Airlines’ intercontinental expansion and commitment to world-class service.”
Established in August 2019, Uganda Airlines has rapidly expanded its network, currently serving 16 destinations across Africa, with its sights now firmly set on Europe.
The airline’s commitment to maintaining a young and modern fleet has been recognised for five consecutive years with the prestigious “Ch-Aviation Youngest Aircraft Fleet Award in the World,” highlighting its dedication to environmental sustainability and efficient operations.
The launch of the London Gatwick route marks a significant step forward in Uganda Airlines’ journey to becoming a leading player in the global aviation market.