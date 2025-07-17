Entebbe Airport Records Second-Highest Monthly Passenger Traffic in June 2025

Entebbe International Airport has registered a significant surge in international travel, recording 213,217 international passengers in June 2025, marking the second-highest monthly passenger traffic in its history.

According to data released by the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), the airport handled 106,583 arrivals and 106,634 departures, averaging 7,107 passengers per day. This figure comes just behind the record-breaking December 2024, which averaged 7,171 daily passengers.

The surge reflects a 7.6% growth compared to May 2025, when the airport recorded 198,052 passengers (97,568 arrivals and 100,484 departures).

UCAA attributed the June increase to a combination of factors, including: The return of Ugandan pilgrims from the Hijja in Mecca, Heightened tourism activity, Increased international business travel, and A series of regional and international conferences held in Uganda

“These figures are a positive indicator of Uganda’s growing position as both a tourism and business hub,” UCAA officials noted in a statement.

In addition to passenger traffic, cargo volumes remained strong. In June, Entebbe Airport handled 6,293 metric tonnes of cargo: 4,332 metric tonnes in exports, 1,961 metric tonnes in imports

This sustained cargo performance is being driven by Uganda’s expanding export base, particularly in fresh produce, fish, and coffee.

The strong mid-year performance highlights Entebbe’s rising status as a key aviation gateway in the region. With continued efforts in tourism marketing, business facilitation, and airport infrastructure improvement, stakeholders are optimistic that passenger numbers could hit new records in the second half of 2025, especially during the Christmas peak season.

Entebbe International Airport remains Uganda’s main gateway to the world, and its growing numbers reflect not only global confidence in Uganda as a destination but also the resilience of the country’s aviation sector post-pandemic.

