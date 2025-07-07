UCAA Pledges Improvements to New Entebbe Airport Lounge Following Public Backlash

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) has responded to a wave of public criticism following the unveiling of the newly refurbished Karibuni Business Lounge at Entebbe International Airport, promising adjustments to the interior design to better align with public expectations.

The lounge, launched last Thursday by Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, Minister for Works and Transport, was initially praised by some media outlets as “state-of-the-art” and hailed by UCAA as “another important milestone in efforts to enhance the passenger experience.” The upgraded facility features a seating capacity of 300, up from the previous 160, and includes amenities such as baby changing rooms, an infant playroom, a designated smoking area, a prayer room, massage chairs, high-speed Wi-Fi, a relaxation area, and a conference room.

However, what began as commendation soon turned into widespread online scrutiny, with critics targeting the lounge’s colour palette, furnishings, and general layout. Prominent Ugandan journalist and BBC presenter Alan Kasujja described the design as “bland, tasteless, perfunctory, and unambitious,” comparing it to a “furniture showroom in Katwe” — a Kampala suburb known for informal furniture workshops.

Social media users also drew comparisons with international business lounges in Dubai, Singapore, and Nairobi, claiming that Entebbe’s upgrade lacked global appeal and sophistication.

In the face of these concerns, UCAA released a statement welcoming the feedback as “constructive” and committed to working with the Karibuni Lounge management—which operates the facility privately—to make necessary adjustments.

“We value the views of users of the facilities and the general public as these help us ensure that the airport facilities and services reflect the expectations and comfort of all,” said Vianney Luggya, UCAA’s Manager of Public Affairs.

Luggya noted that the furniture colours, interior layout, and other design elements had come under particular scrutiny and confirmed that UCAA would engage the concessionaire to implement improvements.

“We have seriously taken note of the concerns regarding the furniture colours and layout and pledge to engage the concessionaire to align with and implement the required improvements,” he added.

Despite the backlash, some voices came to the defence of the airport authorities. Governance activist Norah Owaraga argued that the focus should be on functionality over elitism, applauding the expansion of space and capacity.

“For us who travel ordinary class, I have not encountered much better waiting areas than this in other parts of the world,” she said. “And if it is the case that the furniture is made in Uganda, by small business owners, I am even happier.”

Speaking at the launch, Minister Katumba Wamala emphasized the lounge’s importance in improving the passenger journey and positioning Entebbe as a regional aviation hub. He also lauded UCAA and Karibuni management for taking public input seriously and turning it into actionable improvements.

“It is always important to understand and identify the needs of travellers and aim to surpass their expectations. We believe that the new lounge will be a valuable addition to the airport’s ambience and enhance the passenger experience,” he said.

The minister revealed that a new multi-billion shilling terminal building is set to be commissioned soon and noted that Entebbe Airport will soon receive a double-decker aircraft, further signalling Uganda’s readiness to handle growing regional and international aviation demands.

Fred K. Bamwesigye, UCAA’s Director General, reiterated the Authority’s commitment to enhancing Uganda’s image as a “warm and welcoming destination”, promising that every upgrade reflects a dedication to seamless travel and national pride.

As changes to the lounge are expected in the coming weeks, UCAA urged the public to remain patient and ensure continued investments in modernising the airport to meet the evolving expectations of global passengers.

