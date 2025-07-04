Travel
Minister Katumba Wamala Commissions New Karibuni Business Class Lounge at Entebbe International Airport
The Hon. Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, today commissioned the new Karibuni Executive Business Lounge at Entebbe International Airport, a state-of-the-art facility designed to significantly enhance the passenger experience. The commissioning ceremony took place on July 4, 2025.
The new Karibuni Lounge is described as “more than just a waiting area, but a space crafted for comfort, productivity, and relaxation”. The facility boasts a comprehensive array of new features and amenities, including baby changing rooms, an infant playroom, a designated smoking area, three supplementary massage chairs, high-speed Wi-Fi, a relaxation room, a conference room, and additional restrooms.
Fully equipped kitchen and a prayer room, among other facilities. These additions are expected to “substantially enhance the overall travel experience for our distinguished passengers, rendering their journeys more pleasurable and efficient”. Furthermore, the seating capacity of the lounge has been significantly increased from 160 to 300, accommodating more travellers.
Speaking at the commission, Minister Katumba Wamala expressed gratitude to the management of Karibuni Lounge and the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) for incorporating public feedback into the lounge’s design.
He emphasised that “it is always important to understand and identify the needs of travellers and aim to surpass their expectations”. The Minister added, “The new lounge will be a valuable addition to the airport’s ambience and enhance the passenger experience”. He also urged “The Management of Karibuni to ensure that the service provided to the passengers is commensurate with the levels of the new facilities”.
Mr. Fred K. Bamwesigye, the Director General of UCAA, highlighted that the new facilities come at a time when the airport is very busy. “The Airport is experiencing tremendous transformation with emphasis on improving facilities and enhancing service provision, as you will witness during the physical inspection.”
He stated that the project to expand the Karibuni Lounge, which commenced in 2024, had the primary objective of enhancing the travel experience for business travellers, an objective he proudly reported has been fully achieved.
Mr Bamwesigye further explained that “The ongoing projects at Entebbe International Airport are of critical importance, particularly in light of the continued increase in international passenger traffic.” In response to the growing number of passengers and users of the business lounge, “the Karibuni Lounge has not only been expanded but also relocated to a more convenient and spacious setting to better meet their needs.”
He underscored that “As the Airport continues to expand, business lounges such as Karibuni play an essential role in offering a comfortable and productive environment where travellers can work, rest, or prepare for their flights. The lounge provides enhanced amenities beyond those available in the main terminal, thereby contributing to a more efficient and enjoyable travel experience.”
In terms of passenger traffic, Entebbe International Airport recorded a total of 198,052 passengers in May 2025, with 97,568 arriving and 100,484 departing passengers, averaging 6,388 arrivals and departures per day. For cargo, the Airport handled a combined total of 5,882 metric tonnes in May 2025, comprising 4,085 metric tonnes of exports and 1,797 metric tonnes of imports.
Gen. Katumba Wamala also highlighted that “Other infrastructural upgrade projects at Entebbe International Airport are progressing smoothly as part of the expansion and upgrade of the airport”. He announced, “Very soon, we will be inviting you to witness the commissioning of the major project component—the new passenger terminal building”.
Mr. Bamwesigye also mentioned that UCAA is scheduled to undergo the ICAO Coordinated Validation Mission (ICVM) in December 2025. This mission aims to assess the progress made by the State in addressing previously identified Corrective Action Plans (CAPs), and UCAA looks forward to collaborating with the Ministry and all industry stakeholders for a successful outcome.