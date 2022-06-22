Bids; Cattle farmers in business as Eid Aduha 2022 nears

It’s that time of the year when opportunities come in droves for beef cattle farmers in Uganda.

As the Muslim Umah prepares to celebrate the Holly Festival of Eid Aduha 2022, (expected between July 9-12, 2022) charitable organizations from the Arab world as well as those based here in Uganda have opened their purses to buy cattle for slaughtering during the three-days of Eid Aduha.

True to their tradition, Soma Foundation, one of those organizations that regularly donates meat to various communities, is once again ready to take your offers to supply more than 40 head of cattle for the ceremony.

Those who are interested in snatching the opportunity have up to Tuesday July 2, 2022 to submit bids to the organization on the matter.

Details can be got from this Call below.

