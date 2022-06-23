Museveni lifts ban on DGF

President Yoweri Museveni has lifted the restrictions earlier imposed on the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF).

Museveni announced through his Twitter platform that: “I hosted the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation. We discussed a number of bilateral issues. I also agreed to lift the ban on Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), to run till December 2022, with Government represented in the decision-making structures.”

The DGF is a multi million funding package that supports civil society as well as government agencies dedicated to promoting democracy, human rights and accountability.

Comments

comments