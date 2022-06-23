Connect with us
Ministry of health

Museveni lifts ban on DGF

News

Museveni lifts ban on DGF

Published on

President Yoweri Museveni met with Danish Minister Flemming Mortensen at State House Entebbe


President Yoweri Museveni has lifted the restrictions earlier imposed on the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF).

Museveni announced through his Twitter platform that: “I hosted the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation. We discussed a number of bilateral issues. I also agreed to lift the ban on Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), to run till December 2022, with Government represented in the decision-making structures.”

The DGF is a multi million funding package that supports civil society as well as government agencies dedicated to promoting democracy, human rights and accountability.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:,

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

The Other Side of the Coin

It’s easier for Uganda to borrow than control wasteful expenditure
By June 20, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Road accidents: Should we blame evil spirits?
By June 19, 2022

Isa Senkumba

You can’t make poor men useless and expect rich men to be faithful
By June 8, 2022

Brian Mukalazi

Who borrows $10 million by mistake?
By June 5, 2022

The Other Side of the Coin

Soaring crime makes it safer to sleep in the bush than at home
By June 5, 2022

solar

Advertisement
To Top