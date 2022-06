The Court of Appeal has on June 24 overturned a High Court ruling that had nullified the victory of Mityana Woman MP Joyce Bagala.

Minister Nabakooba had won in the lower court on grounds that Bagala had bribed voters.

But the Court of Appeal has shown that the allegations were flimsy to amount to a nullification.

The Court of Appeal is the highest appeals court in all election related cases except for Presidential disputes.

Comments

comments