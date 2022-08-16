Kenya’s President-elect Ruto strikes reconciliatory tone

The declared winner of the August 9, 2022 Presidential elections in Kenya William Samoei Ruto has pledged to work for all Kenyans and unite the country regardless of political or ethnic differences.

Ruto said: “I will work for all Kenyans. We will go out of our way to deliver on our pledges. We will serve all equally. This will be your government; the government of the people of Kenya.”

While delivering his victory speech at the National tally centre at the Bomas in Nairobi, Ruto didn’t make any reference to the altercations that had led to a temporary evacuation of senior leaders from the national tally centre but instead spoke with a lot of calm and composure.

Ruto attributed his victory to the will of God, and the strong fight by his team as well as the support he received from across Kenya.

The just ended elections in Kenya attracted a lot of interest not only in Uganda but in other parts of the world largely because they represented a clash between a president and his vice on either side of the divide.

Ruto’s victory if confirmed will mark an end to what is perceived as dynastic rule by the Kenyatta and Odinga families.

In another feat of magnanimity, Ruto paid tribute to his boss President Uhuru whom he praised for his efforts to transform Kenya. Ruto pledged to build on Kenyatta’s legacy.

This show of magnanimity was unlike the rivalry that has characterised the elections.

