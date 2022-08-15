Connect with us
News

Ruto declared President-elect in Kenya

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati (left) hands his signed certificate of results to the winner of the Aug. 9 Presidential elections in Kenya Dr. William Ruto

William Ruto has been declared the winner of the August 9, 2022 Presidential elections in Kenya, beating establishment-backed and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, and two others.

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati declared United Democratic Alliance leader William Samoei Ruto as the winner with 7,170,777  votes representing 50.49% of the total votes and 39 counties, beating his main rival Raila Odinga who got 6,948,745 votes accounting for 48.85% of the total number of votes cast.

The announcement was however delayed for more than 3 hours apparently over disputes among members of the Commission over the final tallying of the votes .

Chaos also broke out at the Bomas national tally centre which prompted some temporary evacuations. Calm was later restored, and the winner was announced.

