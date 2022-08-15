Connect with us
Kenya’s IEBC split, throws final presidential result into uncertainty

IEBC Commissioner Juliana Cherera


Four of the seven members of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of Kenya have distanced themselves from the results that are set to be announced by the Commission’s head.

The Vice Chairperson of the IEBC Juliana Cherera told a news conference held at Nairobi Serena that: “We tried to do our best as a commission to ensure a peaceful election. However, we cannot associate ourselves with the outcome because of the Opaque nature of the process.”

“Because of that we cannot associate ourselves with the final announcement,” added Cherera.

Cherera called for calm but urged the losers to pursue justice in courts of law.

Cherera said: “We have an open door that people can go to court. We urge Kenyans to go to court.”

