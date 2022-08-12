NRM regains seats in Gogonyo, Bukimbiri

Two Members of the ruling NRM party Orone Derrick and Kwizera Eddie who had lost their parliamentary seats after Court of Appeal, nullified their election, have regained them in successful by-elections held on Thursday August 11, 2022.

The Uganda Electoral Commission declared NRM’s Eddie Kwizera Wa-Gahunga as the winner of the Bukimbiri constituency by-election held on Thursday August 11, 2022.

Kwizera got 12,214 votes beating his closest challenger independent Turyagenda Esgario who got 10105. FDC’s Owebeyi James, who petitioned court over Kwizera’s victory on grounds that EC used defective ballot papers during the 2021 elections, got the least number of votes at 280.

In the second by-election of the day, NRM’s Orone Derrick won the Gogonyo county Parliamentary seat with a landslide margin of 19,199 (97%) of total valid votes beating NUP’s Okoboi Joseph who managed only 519 votes.

NRM boasted through their Twitter Platform that the double victory “Is a clear manifestation that the party enjoys massive grass root support of the population.”

